JOHNSBURG — The Johnsburg Town Board on Friday appointed Mark Smith as interim supervisor, following the resignation of Andrea Hogan.

"After engaging in lengthy and detailed discussion with this individual, I am pleased to make the motion that we approve Mark Smith to the position of town supervisor for the town of Johnsburg," said Councilman Arnold Stevens during Friday's special meeting.

Hogan announced her resignation during the Jan. 17 regular meeting after being criticized in November for accepting a job as executive director of the Vinalhaven Land Trust in Maine. She and her husband, Jim, have owned a home there since 2018. Hogan said she was still a resident of Johnsburg and working remotely.

“It has been an honor and privilege to have served the people and the town for the past five years as supervisor and 10 years prior to that, with the ACOC (Adirondack Community Outreach Center),” wrote Hogan in a post on her town supervisor Facebook page.

The board had sent out a notice seeking candidates for the position and selected Smith.

Smith grew up in Canajoharie. Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army as a combat medic. While in the Army, he attended Clarkson University in Potsdam and earned a degree in electrical and computer engineering. He rose to the rank of captain and spent the next few years as a signal officer/medical specialist for a task force in the 101st Airborne Division, according to a handout with his biography.

After the military, Smith went to work at a Belgian company designing, installing, servicing and providing instruction for laser and photo detector device camera sorting systems throughout the U.S. and parts of western Europe.

Later, he worked in Tokyo, Japan, as a licensing project manager for a Japanese pharmaceutical company. In his many roles with that company, Smith was also a board director, overseeing a staff of between four and 35, and managing budgets ranging from $1.2 million to $72 million.

Smith took a hiatus from working to care for his father for several years before he died of cancer. Shortly after, however, he relocated permanently to Johnsburg, and opened the consulting firm Global Pharma Solutions.

"I bring extensive experience in: project management/oversight; staff management; budgeting planning and oversight; negotiations; contracts/legal; and problem solving. Perhaps of greatest value is that I am not predisposed on any issue and can provide a different and fresh analytical input," Smith said in an open letter to the board. "I look forward to working with the board and engaging the people of the town."

After Stevens motioned to appoint Smith, Councilman Gene Arsenault seconded, with all members voting in favor.

The board then adjourned. The entire proceeding lasted about three minutes, with no opportunity for public comment, which is permissible under state statute.

Smith said afterward it's important to him that every citizen represented by the Town Board is heard and their concerns are being met.

"Walking into this, I want to make sure that we're servicing everybody," he said. "At the end of the day, only 30% of the population lives in North Creek, 70% lives outside."

Smith said he wants to have an "open door policy" with the people he represents and wants to drive the community forward.

"I look at it like driving a car. There's a reason why the windshield's bigger than the rearview mirror," he said. "What's most important is what's in front of you, and that's what you've got to look at most of the time. So whatever was in the past, whatever's gone on here, let's just try to move aside, take a big deep breath, exhale, focus on what we've got to do here, and see what's right for everybody."

Concern about transparency

There has been a lot of speculation and concern among the citizens of Johnsburg, over the transparency, or lack thereof, the board has exercised during the search for a new supervisor.

"This is our town. We wanna know who's running it. We're sick and tired of all the games. We're the ones being treated like crap out here," one citizen commented during the meeting. "And once again, we finally get rid of (Hogan), and now you guys are playing games."

Those concerns came from an executive session held by the board earlier in the evening where Councilman Pete Hoskins recused himself as a prospective candidate for the position of interim supervisor. Hoskins was asked to rejoin the rest of the board while still in executive session.

No action was taken while in the session and the board did not share any details regarding those discussions. Councilman Justin Gonyo, did however, address the concerns of the citizen who spoke.

“There are no games being played,” Gonyo said. "If Pete was to be considered as a supervisor, he had to recuse himself from executive session. It would still require more votes than we had available.”

It is not atypical for a governing body, when discussing a matter of personnel in executive session, to invite the subject of those conversations into the session. However, as a seated member of the board, Hoskins would not be permitted to participate in any portion of that session in which a decision or vote were being held.

Friday's meeting followed one on Tuesday, in which the board did not vote on a supervisor candidate.

“This is not the end of this process, there is more discussion yet to be had,” Gonyo said at that time.

Despite that, the board announced a special session for 3 p.m. Friday to vote on the new supervisor without any further public discussion.

Smith's term will expire on Dec. 31, after the regularly scheduled election in November.