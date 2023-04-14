WARRENSBURG—Due to rising costs, prices for the Warrensburg transfer station and cemetery are going up.

At its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, the town board approved a five-cent-per-pound increase at the transfer station. The new rate of 15 cents takes effect May 1.

The full list of rates will be posted at the transfer station and town hall. Cemetery fees officially went up Jan. 1, according to Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, but the cemetery does not operate during the winter. The new fee schedule is posted at the cemetery.

In other business:

• Work on the Exit 24 Northway overpass was to start Wednesday or Thursday, Geraghty said. Workers from the state Department of Transportation will replace parts of the overpass, causing detours and brief delays.

• The water department is participating in a national project to locate lead water lines. Geraghty said the town has no lead water mains but some older houses may have lead service lines. Residents are encouraged to check their lines. The town will mail information on lead to residents. Residents can also call the town office at 518-504-4114 for assistance.

• The board passed a resolution opposing the proposed Conservation Subdivision Design Bill, A04608, in the state Legislature.

The bill would amend the Adirondack Park Agency Act to require property owners to do environmental assessments before subdividing properties. “I think there’s enough regulations,” Geraghty said.

• The board agreed to invite a representative from Abundant Solar Power Inc. to the board’s May meeting to discuss building a solar power facility on the closed town landfill. The company specializes in solar power installations on closed landfills, Geraghty said.

• Applications for summer youth program jobs are available at the town hall, on the town’s website, and at Warrensburg High School. The deadline is May 5. The town beach will open around June 26 and the town is looking for certified swim instructors, Geraghty said.

• Applications for community garden plots will be available soon on the Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. Facebook page, director Teresa Whalen reported. The farmers’ market will open for its 25th year on June 6 with a rhubarb festival. A strawberry festival is planned for later in the month. A park cleanup will be held on May 6 in conjunction with the statewide I Love My Park Day.

• Court proceedings on cleanup of the Grist Mill property are continuing, Geraghty said.

• In public comments, several people complained about excessively bright lights installed at some town businesses. Code Enforcement Officer Jim Hull suggested the town look at the town of Bolton’s dark sky compliance code when it updates its building and zoning codes.

• Town Historian Sandi Parisi informed the board that town resident Lena Pratt Swan will be 102 years old on April 19.