Independents could factor into Ostrelich-Tedisco race outcome

Independents, which make up about 27% of the electorate, could play a key role in the 44th Senate District race between state Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, and Democratic challenger Michelle Ostrelich.

Neither Democrats, which make up 33.8% of the electorate, nor Republicans, which make up 31.8% of the electorate, has a majority of active enrolled voters in the newly drawn district that includes Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady County.

Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator, said abortion seems to be the prominent issue among voters of all political parties.

“That’s a defining issue against Jim Tedisco,” said Ostrelich, who is pro-abortion rights, in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Skidmore College political science professor Robert Turner, too, has previously said abortion would be the prominent issue in the race.

Ostrelich said that in 2018, the Times Union of Albany rescinded its endorsement of Tedisco the day before Election Day, when it became clear that Tedisco opposed the state Reproductive Freedom Act, which codified the U.S. Supreme Court’s, now recently overturned, Roe v. Wade decision as state law.

Tedisco said that, based on his interaction with voters, abortion is not the top issue, but an attempt to distract voters from failures of Democratic policy.

“They go to these issues that can excite their party faithful,” he said, in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Tedisco said that anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights advocates should look for common ground, such as the importance of education about preventing unwanted pregnancies.

“I think this (abortion law in general) is a complicated issue,” he said.

Inflation

Tedisco said that the top two issues in the race are inflation and bail reform.

“You see that every time you fill up your car’s gas tank,” he said, regarding inflation.

He said that high taxes and a stagnant economy are forcing people to move from New York to other states.

“We were the Empire State. It will be the empty state soon if we don’t do our business,” he said.

Tedisco blamed violent crime on the bail reform law, which eliminated the option of imposing cash bail in most cases.

Some changes to the law were made earlier this year, as part of the state budget.

Tedisco said New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Albany County District Attorney David Soares, both Democrats, have called for further changes to the law.

Tedisco favors repealing the 2019 law entirely.

“It’s been a revolving door of injustice and disaster,” he said.

Ostrelich said it is wrong to blame bail reform for the increase in violence, which is an issue nationally, not just in New York.

“Bail reform has never been shown to actually increase violent crime,” she said.

She said district attorneys need to be more vigilant at charging suspects with the proper level of crimes, as well as attending preliminary court hearings, to make sure bail can be set for violent criminals.

Ostrelich said there needs to be adequate time to analyze changes made earlier this year to the bail reform law.

“I think, right now, we should let it lie. We should let it play out,” she said.

Voters rights

Among independents, protecting voter rights and election integrity are the next most important issues after abortion, according to Ostrelich.

Ostrelich said Tedisco voted this year against the state equivalent of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which prohibits suppression, intimidation or obstruction of voters.

Tedisco said the legislation is too extreme.

“They’re going over the top on this thing,” he said.

Gun rights

Gun rights is another defining issue.

The National Rifle Association endorsed Tedisco, who received an “A” grade, based on his voting record, on the group’s recent report card.

“That’s very important to protect our Second Amendment,” Tedisco said.

Ostrelich received an “F” grade, based on her public statements about gun issues.

Ostrelich said the NRA is more representative of “gun manufacturers” than “gun owners,” such as herself.

“I am a gun owner, and I expect my friends and neighbors who own guns to also be responsible gun owners,” she said.

Labor

Prominent labor endorsements could help Tedisco in offsetting the Democratic enrollment advantage in the district, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by 4,359 active enrolled voters.

The state AFL-CIO, state Civil Service Employees Association, and New York State United Teachers, labor organizations which tend to endorse Democrats more often than Republicans, have endorsed Tedisco.

“I think it’s an indication that I’m listening to everybody,” Tedisco said.

Ostrelich said the NYSUT endorsement of Tedisco is understandable, considering he is former teacher, but the two of them share similar positions on education policy.

Ostrelich has labor endorsements from the New York State Nurses Association, North Atlantic Council of Carpenters, and District 1 of Communications Workers of America.

Uniting GOP

Despite his labor support, Tedisco likely will need a strong Republican vote in order to win.

Results of the Aug. 23 Republican primary indicate that Tedisco still may have some fence-mending to do among his party after running for reelection in the 44th District, where current Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, lives, instead of the 46th District, which includes Glenville, where Tedisco now lives.

Although Tedisco won the primary handily, Jordan received nearly one in four votes, in what could be seen as symbolic protest votes.

Jordan had dropped from the race and did not campaign, but her name was still on the ballot.

Tedisco said that a list of local endorsements he will be releasing soon will document that he has strong support from Republicans.

“We’re going to be endorsed heavily from Saratoga County,” he said.

Majority/minority

Ostrelich said her belonging to the majority party in the Senate is another important factor.

Participating in ribbon cuttings and attending community events is important to connecting with voters, but it is equally important to have influence in Albany when it comes to funding infrastructure and other local projects, she said.

“We really need somebody in the majority party representing our district,” she said.

Tedisco said he has been effective at raising public awareness of issues, even though he is in the minority.

“The last thing we need is an upstate clone of downstate (Democratic) legislators,” he said.

He said that he and Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, collaborated to introduce legislation to establish an independent commission to investigate the hand of COVID-19 cases at nursing homes during the pandemic.

Ostrelich said that as a Schenectady County legislator she was involved in consolidating emergency dispatch operations in a county-wide system and establishing a unified radio system for first responders, projects that improved public safety.

The National Federation of Independent Business endorsed Tedisco.

The New York League of Conservation Voters endorsed Ostrelich.