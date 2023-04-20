Glens Falls would remain in the 113th Assembly District, where Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, is the incumbent, under the latest Assembly redistricting plan approved by the Independent Redistricting Commission on Thursday.

The state Legislature is expected to vote on the plan Monday.

If the Legislature approves the plan, it will conclude a two-year game of political Red Rover in which Glens Falls has been a player.

In 2022, Glens Falls was moved from the 114th into the 113th Assembly District, under a previous redistricting plan, which a state court rejected.

The state court judge decided it was too late in the year to make changes for the 2022 election.

So, he let the plan stay in place for the 2022 elections, and ordered a new plan to be drawn in time for the 2024 elections.

In December, the Independent Redistricting Commission released a preliminary plan that moved Glens Falls back into the 114th District, where Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, is the incumbent.

Woerner and Simpson both said that the plan released Thursday appears to keep boundaries of the 113th and 114th districts exactly the same as the districts they now represent, under the plan that the state court rejected.

Woerner said she was prepared to represent constituents however the latest maps turned out.

“The job is to bloom where you’re planted,” she said.

Woerner said she is prepared to vote in favor of the latest plan.

“The process was followed,” she said.

Simpson said he has consistently said that Warren County, and any other county, should ideally be kept whole in a common Assembly District.

“My feeling hasn’t changed,” he said.

Simpson said before taking a definitive position on the plan, he wants to verify that, indeed, the 114th District boundaries would be the same under the plan.

“I’ve got to actually put my eyes on it. I want to make sure before I comment,” he said.

Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher said she is pleased with the latest plan.

“I’m very satisfied with this,” she said.

Boecher reiterated that Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs, as small cities, share distinctive common issues that make sense to have a common Assembly member represent.

“Certainly, it benefits the city of Glens Falls – not along political lines, but along lines to get things done,” he said.

Warren County Republican Chairman Tim McNulty disagrees.

“I don’t see the value in that,” he said, referring to Glens Falls being separated from the rest of Warren County.

McNulty said moving Glens Falls, which tends to vote Democratic, into the 113th District was done to provide Woerner with a political advantage.

“I’m disappointed with that outcome,” he said.

Voting district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, based on the latest census.

Maps for state Senate districts, which a court-appointed expert drew in 2022, will not change for 2024, and will be in place through 2032.

A Democratic-backed lawsuit is attempting to have the 2022 congressional redistricting maps that the court-appointed expert drew thrown out, and new maps be drawn by the state Independent Redistricting Commission.

The new Assembly maps being prepared will be in place for eight years, through 2032.