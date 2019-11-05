CHESTER — Supervisor Craig Leggett easily beat Warren County sheriff’s Investigator John Maday on Tuesday to earn a second four-year term.
Leggett, who had the Democratic Party and Independence Party lines, had 541 votes compared with 396 for Maday.
Republicans Mike Packer and Chris Aiken were re-elected to the Town Board with 585 and 608 votes, respectively, compared with Democrat Bernard McCann, who received 396 votes.
