CHESTER — Supervisor Craig Leggett easily beat Warren County sheriff’s Investigator John Maday on Tuesday to earn a second four-year term.

Leggett, who had the Democratic Party and Independence Party lines, had 541 votes compared with 396 for Maday.

Republicans Mike Packer and Chris Aiken were re-elected to the Town Board with 585 and 608 votes, respectively, compared with Democrat Bernard McCann, who received 396 votes. 

