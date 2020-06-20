Incumbent Warrensburg town clerk faces primary challenger

She said she will guard people’s personal information. She is honest and has integrity, she said.

Morgan said she is running because Lloyd did not have any experience in municipal government before her appointment.

Morgan started working for Warren County in 2012 as a real property clerk, and in 2016 became a legal assistant in the County Attorney’s Office. She is familiar with the process of recording board minutes and keeping property tax records, she said.

She also has been an election poll worker, an office manager for several local companies and runs a bookkeeping business on the side.

“I want to make sure the town clerk’s office is respected, that we serve the people of Warrensburg with dedication, with integrity and with loyalty. I think everyone deserves a moment to be heard,” she said.

She stressed that she has been a town resident for over 40 years.