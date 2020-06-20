Incumbent Warrensburg town clerk faces primary challenger

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg town clerk Republican primary features Ilana "Laney" Morgan challenging Pamela Lloyd, who was appointed to the position in January after the retirement of longtime Town Clerk Donna Combs.
Lloyd stressed her business experience. Before becoming town clerk, she worked as office manager for residential developer Clute Enterprises in Queensbury. She also has worked as an office manager for Adirondack 2-Way Radio. She moved to Warrensburg eight years ago.
When the town clerk position became available, she expressed interest.
Lloyd said it has been challenging transitioning from the business sector to the town clerk position because of the sudden departure of her predecessor.
She said she has been able to dive right in during the busy tax collection season, while facing the challenges of COVID. She was able to complete the collection for the tax warrant with Warren County and has completed training for registrar of vital statics, which enables her to help the community with marriage, birth and death records needs. She plans to continue to update and organize the office with current technology.
“As a team member of town government it is my intention to serve the community in which I live and continue establishing a more transparent, approachable and accessible Town Clerk’s Office,” she said.
She said she will guard people’s personal information. She is honest and has integrity, she said.
Morgan said she is running because Lloyd did not have any experience in municipal government before her appointment.
Morgan started working for Warren County in 2012 as a real property clerk, and in 2016 became a legal assistant in the County Attorney’s Office. She is familiar with the process of recording board minutes and keeping property tax records, she said.
She also has been an election poll worker, an office manager for several local companies and runs a bookkeeping business on the side.
“I want to make sure the town clerk’s office is respected, that we serve the people of Warrensburg with dedication, with integrity and with loyalty. I think everyone deserves a moment to be heard,” she said.
She stressed that she has been a town resident for over 40 years.
Morgan was fired from her job with the county in March 2019 after officials said she allegedly improperly used her position to get documents from the state to obtain information about a property that was being foreclosed. They said she wanted to help her boyfriend, Bryan Rounds, a Warrensburg Town Board member who operates Rounds Paving & Excavating, decide whether to purchase the property.
The allegations are that she hid her purchase of a tax-delinquent property as it headed toward foreclosure, according to Post-Star archives. The county also alleged that she failed to follow proper steps before the 2016 tax auction, which led to a lawsuit by a landowner that the county settled, forcing the county to pay a $50,000 deductible.
State Police declined to file charges in the case.
She filed a lawsuit in June 2019 against the county for improper termination.
On her Facebook page, Morgan said two judges have reviewed the case and a third judge referred it to a higher court and a decision is expected by November.
