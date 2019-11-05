Five Washington County incumbent town supervisors faced challengers in Tuesday’s election.
In Fort Edward, challenger Lester Losaw won, in a 437-to-397 vote, to unseat incumbent Terry Middleton.
“I’m very happy with that. I’m glad it’s over. I’m definitely glad it’s over,” said Losaw. “I was feeling pretty good about it. Good vibes going door-to-door. I’m pretty excited right now actually.”
There are still 61 absentee ballots to be tallied in Fort Edward.
During his term, Middleton faced challenges from other Washington County supervisors about delinquent taxes owed to the county. Voters on Friday afternoon expressed concerns for the town, recently riddled with controversy tied to the tax status of the former General Electric Co, dewatering site.
“Maybe new is what they need,” said voter Deb Porter at the polls. “It would be nice if they got more businesses to attract people.”
Middleton, who ran on the Democratic and Unity lines, campaigned on a platform of keeping taxes low as well as bringing manufacturing jobs to the town.
Losaw ran on the Republican line. Advocating for more government transparency, Losaw said he would explore further development of Rogers Island to attract visitors to the town.
At the polls, some voters said they did not have faith in either supervisor candidate being able to lead the town into a better future. Some suggested the way to create change was to vote out Middleton, while others said politicians were making things worse.
“The first thing they gotta do is listen to each other,” said resident Carol Mercier.
In Greenwich, the race was too close to call Tuesday night, with 83 absentee ballots still to be counted and incumbent Sara Idleman holding 670 votes to challenger Don Ward’s 687.
Idleman, who ran on the Democratic line and an independent line, has been town supervisor for 10 years.
In her tenure, Idleman obtained state grants and other funding to upgrade and create parks on the Batten Kill and the Hudson River, which she said will bring business to the town and improve the quality of life for residents.
Challenger Don Ward, running on the Republican line and an independent line, worked for 30 years with the U.S. Marshal’s Service. He said he knocked on 400 Greenwich doors while campaigning. Residents’ concerns included high taxes, a stagnant business environment and not enough transparency, he said.
Ward said Idleman’s park initiatives were not enough and the town needs to do more to bring business into Greenwich.
In Dresden, the votes showed incumbent Paul Ferguson beating George Gang 145-55.
Ferguson unseated Gang in 2017. Gang, who ran on the Democratic line, contends that Ferguson did not have the knowledge or experience to handle the budget for the town.
But Ferguson, who ran on the Republican line, pointed out he had held taxes under the cap and brought in a reduced budget for this year.
Gang said doing the budget is the most important task for town supervisor, Ferguson said there are other pressing issues for the town, like getting internet service to residents.
Incumbent Salem Supervisor Evera Sue Clary, who ran on the Democratic and Salem Unity lines, was re-elected in a 471-to-275 vote against town Councilman Howard Law, who ran on the Republican line. This is Clary’s second term.
At the top of Clary’s list of big issues facing the town was the sudden cutback of Salem Family Health Clinic hours by Glens Falls Hospital earlier this year.
“Rescue squads are stretched, it’s important to have access to care. It’s really a hardship on people for blood draws and physical therapy,” she said. “It is the number one issue, absolutely.”
Law, who owns a contracting and excavating business, said, if elected, he would like to use his expertise to improve county highway decisions on equipment. He said he can still work toward change as a member of the Salem Town Board.
White Creek was too close to call, with 33 absentee ballots still to be counted. Longtime Supervisor Robert Shaw had 325 votes and second-time challenger James Griffith 339 votes Tuesday night.
Shaw, who ran on the Republican line, has served White Creek for 15 years, and he ran on a platform of providing a stable government and budget to the town.
Griffith, who ran on the Democratic and White Creek Unity lines, was focused on new ways to bring in jobs and opportunities for young people to remain in the community.
There are 708 total absentee ballots for the county that will be tabulated later this month.
Uncontested races
Argyle voters re-elected Republican and incumbent Robert Henke.
The Town of Cambridge re-elected incumbent and Democrat Catherine Fedler.
Supervisor Dan Shaw, a Republican, kept his seat in Easton.
Fort Ann voters elected Samuel Hall, a Republican and Conservative, to the town supervisor spot. Hall, who is currently a Town Board member, will replace current Supervisor Richard Moore.
Matthew Hicks, a Republican, Conservative and Independent, kept his supervisor seat.
Hampton Supervisor David O’Brien, a Republican and Conservative, was re-elected.
Dana Haff, a Republican and Conservative, was re-elected to the Hartford supervisor spot.
Brian Campbell, running on the Republican, Conservative and Independent lines, kept his seat at supervisor of Hebron.
Jackson Supervisor Jay Skellie, a Republican, was re-elected.
Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan, a Republican, was also re-elected.
Darrell Wilson, a Republican and current Town Board member, will take on the supervisor role for the Town of Putnam. He will replace current Supervisor John LaPointe.
Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell, a Republican, kept his seat.
— Kathleen Moore contributed to this report.
