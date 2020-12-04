In region, Trump's margins of victory were smaller than in 2016

President Donald Trump performed worse in the local counties that make up the NY-21 Congressional District in 2020 compared with his successful campaign four years ago.
Trump won nine of the 12 counties in the NY-21 District compared with 11 in 2016.
The district covers all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties. (The presidential vote totals reflect all of those two counties and not just the portions in NY-21.)
And Trump won by smaller margins in the counties he did capture. Trump only won Warren County by 57 votes — 17,699 compared with 17,642 for Biden. In contrast, Trump beat Hillary Clinton by nearly 3,000 votes four years ago.
Trump won Franklin County by 415 votes.
Trump, the Republican, narrowly lost Clinton County to Democrat Hillary Clinton by about 600 votes and this time he lost to former Vice President Joe Biden, who is president-elect, by 1,850 votes.
He also lost Saratoga and Essex counties in 2020, which he narrowly won last time around.
Biden beat Trump 68,471 to 61,305 in Saratoga County. In 2016, Trump won the county 54,575 to 50,913.
Trump beat Clinton by about 200 votes in Essex County but lost to Biden by close to a thousand votes this time around.
Trump received a little more than 53% of the votes of people who cast ballots for one of the two major party candidates in these counties in 2020 compared with 46% for Biden. His margin of victory over Clinton in 2016 among the major party candidates was about 56% to 44% for Clinton.
However, Trump won big in Herkimer, St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Fulton and Lewis counties.
Trump crushed Biden in Herkimer County, scoring almost twice as many votes — 18,870 compared with 9,937 for Biden. Trump beat Biden in Jefferson County — 25,629 to 17,307.
In Washington County, Trump received 15,941 votes compared with 11,565 for Biden. That margin of victory was very similar to the 2016 margin.
Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and independent Brock Pierce were not factors in the race. Jorgensen’s best county was Saratoga with 1,737 votes. Hawkins and Pierce received 511 and 580 votes, respectively, in Saratoga County.
Rapper-turned-presidential candidate Kanye West received a few votes — 18 in Saratoga County, four in Jefferson County and two in Clinton County. West, the husband of reality star Kim Kardashian, was not on the presidential ballot, so any votes were cast through write-in. It is possible that he garnered a few more votes in some other counties, but they were not broken out by name.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
