In region, Trump's margins of victory were smaller than in 2016

Trump received a little more than 53% of the votes of people who cast ballots for one of the two major party candidates in these counties in 2020 compared with 46% for Biden. His margin of victory over Clinton in 2016 among the major party candidates was about 56% to 44% for Clinton.

However, Trump won big in Herkimer, St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Fulton and Lewis counties.

Trump crushed Biden in Herkimer County, scoring almost twice as many votes — 18,870 compared with 9,937 for Biden. Trump beat Biden in Jefferson County — 25,629 to 17,307.

In Washington County, Trump received 15,941 votes compared with 11,565 for Biden. That margin of victory was very similar to the 2016 margin.

Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and independent Brock Pierce were not factors in the race. Jorgensen’s best county was Saratoga with 1,737 votes. Hawkins and Pierce received 511 and 580 votes, respectively, in Saratoga County.

Rapper-turned-presidential candidate Kanye West received a few votes — 18 in Saratoga County, four in Jefferson County and two in Clinton County. West, the husband of reality star Kim Kardashian, was not on the presidential ballot, so any votes were cast through write-in. It is possible that he garnered a few more votes in some other counties, but they were not broken out by name.

