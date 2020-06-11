In-person early voting starts Saturday for state and local primary races

The second round of early voting in New York gets underway on Saturday for local and state primary races.
Voters will sign in using an electronic polling book, then proceed to fill out a paper ballot and feed it into a ballot scanner machines. The ballots will be counted with all other ballots at the conclusion of Primary Day, June 23.
For those not wishing to vote in person, the counties will be mailing absentee ballots to registered voters to return by mail as ordered by the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In-person polling will also be available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 23 at select polling locations.
Voters are reminded if they vote early they will not be eligible to vote on Primary Day.
Across the region, Democrats will vote in the presidential primary as well as voting for six delegates, from a field of 30, to attend the National Convention.
Warren County
In Warren County, Democrats, Conservative and Independence parties will vote in the county court judge and surrogate race.
Gregory Canale is seeking the Democratic and Conservative lines, Nikki Moreschi is seeking the Democratic and Independence lines and Robert Smith is seeking the Independence and Conservative lines.
In Warrensburg, Republicans will choose between Pamela Lloyd and Ilana Laney Morgan for a town clerk candidate.
Early voting in Warren County will be held in the Human Services Building on the first floor located at 1340 State Route 9.
Polls are open as follows:
- Saturday, June 13: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, June 14: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, June 15: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 17: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, June 18: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, June 19: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, June 20: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, June 21: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saratoga County
Early voting will conducted at the Saratoga County Board of Elections Office, on the first floor of 50 W. High St., Ballston Spa. All voters may vote at this polling site.
Hours for early voting will be:
- Saturday, June 13: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, June 14: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, June 15: noon to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 17: noon to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, June 18: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, June 19: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, June 20: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, June 21: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 49th state Senate District Democratic Primary will be decided, which includes the towns of Ballston, Charlton, Clifton Park, Corinth, Day, Edinburg, Galway, Hadley, Malta, Milton, Providence and Saratoga Springs in the districts 7, 19, 20 and 21.
Voters in the 49th Senate District will vote between two candidates from Schenectady, Thearse McCalmon or Donovan McRae to challenge incumbent James Tedisco, R-Glenville.
Washington County
Democrats will vote in the presidential primary and will choose six delegates for the Democratic National Convention from a field of 30 candidates.
Early voting will be held at the Board of Elections Office located at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. Fort Edward during the following times:
- Saturday, June 13: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday June 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday June 15, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday June 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday June 17, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday June 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday June 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday June 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday June 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Essex County
Early voting will be held at the Essex County Public Safety Building at 702 Stowersville Road in Lewis.
Hours will be as follows:
- Saturday, June 13: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, June 14: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, June 15: noon to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 17: noon to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, June 18: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, June 19: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, June 20: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, June 21: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
