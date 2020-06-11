In-person early voting starts Saturday for state and local primary races

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The second round of early voting in New York gets underway on Saturday for local and state primary races.

Voters will sign in using an electronic polling book, then proceed to fill out a paper ballot and feed it into a ballot scanner machines. The ballots will be counted with all other ballots at the conclusion of Primary Day, June 23.

For those not wishing to vote in person, the counties will be mailing absentee ballots to registered voters to return by mail as ordered by the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person polling will also be available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 23 at select polling locations.

Voters are reminded if they vote early they will not be eligible to vote on Primary Day.

Across the region, Democrats will vote in the presidential primary as well as voting for six delegates, from a field of 30, to attend the National Convention.

Warren County

In Warren County, Democrats, Conservative and Independence parties will vote in the county court judge and surrogate race.