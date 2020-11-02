In final campaigning, Stefanik stumps in Glens Falls as Cobb hits the phones

“That’s why I’m out and about, visiting small business, hearing from them firsthand. That is in stark contrast to my opponent, who really has run a campaign from her house. Voters in this district deserve a representative who is out there hearing from the people,” she said.

Company President Elizabeth Miller said it has been a bumpy year. It was slow in the summer, but some sectors of the business are doing really well, including its water jet fabrication. Its sister company, Doty Machine Works of Fort Edward, has been busy.

Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who is running for the 45th Senate District seat, agreed that places like Miller Mechanical Services have worked to reopen safely.

“We cannot have a bunker mentality and go down into our basements and wait for this to go away. We have to work through it. We have to be smart,” he said.

Matt Simpson, the Republican seeking Stec’s Assembly seat, said he knows small businesses are vital for the community. He used to own a drywall company before becoming Horicon supervisor.

“We need to work to keep these businesses open and operating at their full capacity,” he said. “It’s so important to our economy and the future for our children.”