In final campaigning, Stefanik stumps in Glens Falls as Cobb hits the phones

GLENS FALLS — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik rallied the faithful at Centennial Circle and stopped by a local manufacturing plant on Monday in the last day of campaigning before Election Day.
Stefanik spoke before about 50 people, with and without masks, blasting Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb over her previous support of Medicare for All and for saying in 2018 during a private gathering at her house that assault weapons should be banned.
Stefanik said Cobb does not support the police.
“Those are not our values. I am voting for a Republican speaker of the House to work with President Trump to deliver results to the American people and to deliver results to the North Country,” Stefanik said at the rally.
Stefanik stressed the importance of getting out to the polls.
“We are going to win big, as long as everyone turns out to vote,” she said.
Stefanik started her day in Wilton at 7:30 a.m. at a park at the corner of Route 50 and Gick Road for a sign-waving rally.
At 3 p.m., she visited Miller Mechanical Services in Glens Falls to learn about how small businesses are working to recover from the pandemic.
“Hearing feedback from our manufacturers and small businesses has been critical to safely reopening our North Country economy, which we are doing successfully,” she said.
“That’s why I’m out and about, visiting small business, hearing from them firsthand. That is in stark contrast to my opponent, who really has run a campaign from her house. Voters in this district deserve a representative who is out there hearing from the people,” she said.
Company President Elizabeth Miller said it has been a bumpy year. It was slow in the summer, but some sectors of the business are doing really well, including its water jet fabrication. Its sister company, Doty Machine Works of Fort Edward, has been busy.
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who is running for the 45th Senate District seat, agreed that places like Miller Mechanical Services have worked to reopen safely.
“We cannot have a bunker mentality and go down into our basements and wait for this to go away. We have to work through it. We have to be smart,” he said.
Matt Simpson, the Republican seeking Stec’s Assembly seat, said he knows small businesses are vital for the community. He used to own a drywall company before becoming Horicon supervisor.
“We need to work to keep these businesses open and operating at their full capacity,” he said. “It’s so important to our economy and the future for our children.”
Stefanik also held rallies in Saratoga Springs on Saturday and in Argyle on Sunday.
Stefanik voted on Oct. 26 as part of early voting. On Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., she will be visiting her local polling place at Quaker Springs Fire Department Station No. 1 to bring coffee and doughnuts to the poll workers.
She and the other Republican candidates will hold a rally in an outdoor tent at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls on Tuesday night. Masks are required. Temperature checks will be administered at the entrance and contact information will be collected for tracing purposes.
County spokesman Don Lehman said political rallies and other events are protected forms of political assembly and the county cannot ban such activities. It has worked with organizers to ensure the events are safe.
Cobb held car rallies, hit the phones
Cobb is spending her last couple of days before the election holding small events and making telephone calls — as she and more than 2,000 volunteers have done many times.
“We made over 5 million calls. We’ve done over a million texts. We’ve done thousands and thousands of postcards and personal letters to people. We’ve been very, very creative in making sure we reach people at home and we reached every voter that we can possibly reach,” she said.
Cobb said they have consciously been holding smaller events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She had a few drive-in rallies this past weekend that she estimated drew a couple of hundred people total. On Saturday, she started the day with a rally in Potsdam in 13-degree temperatures and had stops in Malone and Plattsburgh. She hit Westport and Speculator on Sunday.
Cobb said health care and entitlement programs continue be the top issues that voters say are on their minds.
“People are worried about the economy, and small business owners are waiting for another round of the Paycheck Protection Program," she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic is also a big issue.
“Unfortunately, the federal government has failed. This administration has failed, and Elise Stefanik has said this administration has done a good job,” she said.
The federal government also has to step up and deliver aid to schools and local governments, Cobb said.
“Overwhelmingly, people are very tired of the vitriol and the chaos in Washington, and they’re ready for new leadership,” she said.
“I certainly hope that all of the work that we’ve done will bring us a win tomorrow,” she added.
On Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., she will be voting at her polling place at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Canton with her husband and daughter.
She and her staff and family will be holding a safe and socially distant watch party at the Fairfield Marriott in Canton.
