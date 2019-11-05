{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — Town Board incumbents Dan Hurley and Marisa Muratori earned their third four-year terms on Tuesday, defeating local businessman Sean Quirk.

Hurley, the lone Democrat, received 473 votes. Muratori had 534 and Quirk had 408.

Supervisor Dennis Dickinson was unopposed for another two-year term.

