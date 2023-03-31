HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Village Board has declared a moratorium, “to prohibit the distribution of cannabis, whether by sale, gift or otherwise,” for six months as a means to give state officials a chance to shore up cannabis sales licensing laws.

“We had a shop that was about to open on Main Street. They were trying to take advantage of a loophole in the state cannabis act by saying that ‘we were not selling it, we’re gifting it,’” explained William Nikas, legal counsel for the board during Friday’s meeting.

The moratorium effectively halts all distribution, including sales, of cannabis products within the village’s business district. It does not affect the state’s permissive laws, allowing individuals over the age of 21 to possess and/or consume cannabis products.

“It’s a zoning issue for us,” Nikas said. “There’s no prohibition if you want to walk the streets smoking a bong, you’re perfectly allowed to do that. There’s nothing that says that we’re changing the permissive laws allowing you to smoke weed. Selling it out of a downtown business district is not gonna happen.”

The action is provisional while the New York Office of Cannabis Management works through a perceived loophole in the law that has been working its way throughout the state in recent weeks.

According to statute, it is illegal for an establishment to sell cannabis products if it has not been issued a license to do so. Licensure also requires that all products undergo a strict regulatory process established to ensure public health and safety. To avoid the highly regulated and costly program guidelines, some establishments have begun selling non-regulated items, such as stickers, and “gifting” customers a corresponding amount of cannabis products commensurate with the cost of the purchased item.

“They managed to get that argument by Queensbury, Glens Falls, and other places across the state,” Nikas explained. “This board has taken the position that words mean something. That’s not a gift. That’s a sale, completely unregulated; no protections for the public, and we passed a moratorium to stop that kind of activity in anticipation of passing a local law to ban that activity.”

On March 22, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed legislation designed to help deter business owners from taking part in the dubious practice by giving additional enforcement power to the Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance to enforce the new regulatory requirements and close stores that illegally sell cannabis.

“The continued existence of illegal dispensaries is unacceptable, and we need additional enforcement tools to protect New Yorkers from dangerous products and support our equity initiatives,” Hochul said when she proposed the law change.

Violation of the proposed legislation could lead to fines ranging from $200,000 for illicit cannabis plants or products and up to $10,000 per day for engaging in cannabis sales without a license.

The resolution passed Friday by the Hudson Falls board puts a temporary hold on all cannabis sales until the state can finalize its new regulations.

“So we could just leave it and wait see what the state does,” Hudson Falls Mayor John Barton said of the moratorium.

If at the end of the six-month duration, the state has not adequately addressed the issue, the Village Board could adopt the moratorium, or a similar resolution as a local law, which could permanently prohibit cannabis sales.

But the measure taken Friday is only meant to be a temporary hold. Village officials said they hope the state’s efforts will fix the workaround, so business owners in Hudson Falls can take full economic advantage of adult-use cannabis sales.

“We’re not playing the sticker game,” said Trustee Mike Horrigan. “If the state says you’re good, then fine by us.”

“You’re welcome here,” Barton added.

In other business

The Hudson Falls Village Board also set a public hearing to discuss the tentative budget for the coming year.

Mayor Barton proposed keeping the tax rate at $8.50 per $1,000 of valuation of property.

“Our total taxable assessment is up. Our tax levy will increase by just under 7%,” he said. “Obviously, we all know that utilities, gas, everything’s gone up, and we have to be prepared for the bond payment for the Derby Park project.”

“We’re no different than any other household. Increase in gasoline, electricity, the price of everything is going up and to try to stay within a tax cap is nearly impossible,” Horrigan said. “We’ve never broken a tax cap here before in my time, but sometimes you just have to make ends meet.”

The public hearing to discuss the proposed tax rate is scheduled for the next regular village board meeting at 6 p.m. on April 10.