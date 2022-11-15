Hogan accepts Maine job but will stay on as Johnsburg supervisor

JOHNSBURG — Town Supervisor Andrea Hogan recently accepted a full-time position out of state, but says she is "still very much a resident of New York."

In October, Hogan began a position in Vinalhaven, Maine, where she and her husband, Jim, have owned a home since 2018, but she told The Post-Star she has no plans to resign from her position in the town.

The Vinalhaven Land Trust website lists Hogan as the executive director who joined the staff in 2022.

"Vinalhaven became her refuge, and place to recharge. She visited frequently to see Jim, who had taken a job on the island. In 2022, she was delighted by the opportunity to join the VLT team and move to the island full-time," Hogan's biography on the website states.

When asked about the position in Maine, Hogan said it was simply her second job.

"Like many supervisors, I have a second job. That job allows me to work remotely as necessary. I am still very much a resident of New York, specifically the town of Johnsburg," she said on Tuesday.

Hogan, a Democrat, has served as the town's supervisor since Jan. 1, 2018.

Public records show her husband operates a medical practice on the same island in Maine.

Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said the matter is a "town of Johnsburg issue, not a Warren County issue at this time."