 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hogan accepts Maine job but will stay on as Johnsburg supervisor

  • 0

JOHNSBURG — Town Supervisor Andrea Hogan recently accepted a full-time position out of state, but says she is "still very much a resident of New York."

Andrea Hogan

Hogan

In October, Hogan began a position in Vinalhaven, Maine, where she and her husband, Jim, have owned a home since 2018, but she told The Post-Star she has no plans to resign from her position in the town. 

The Vinalhaven Land Trust website lists Hogan as the executive director who joined the staff in 2022.

"Vinalhaven became her refuge, and place to recharge. She visited frequently to see Jim, who had taken a job on the island. In 2022, she was delighted by the opportunity to join the VLT team and move to the island full-time," Hogan's biography on the website states.

When asked about the position in Maine, Hogan said it was simply her second job.

People are also reading…

"Like many supervisors, I have a second job. That job allows me to work remotely as necessary. I am still very much a resident of New York, specifically the town of Johnsburg," she said on Tuesday. 

Hogan, a Democrat, has served as the town's supervisor since Jan. 1, 2018.

Public records show her husband operates a medical practice on the same island in Maine.

Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said the matter is a "town of Johnsburg issue, not a Warren County issue at this time."

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, Warren County and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-903-9937 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stefanik cruises to victory

Stefanik cruises to victory

Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik easily was re-elected to a fifth term over Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, according to unofficial returns late Tuesday night. 

Election 2022 unofficial results

Election 2022 unofficial results

The following are unofficial returns from the New York State Board of Elections. The statewide races are complete, except for one precinct in Westchester County.

Diner owner asks police to investigate phony political mailing

Diner owner asks police to investigate phony political mailing

Glens Falls diner owner Jerry DiManno said he has asked the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Glens Falls Police Department to investigate a fraudulent political letter claiming that he is urging people to vote against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the Nov. 8 election.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran's Queiroz storms out of World Cup press conference after being asked about women's rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News