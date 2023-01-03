Henke to again lead Washington County Board of Supervisors

FORT EDWARD — Fort Ann Supervisor Samuel Hall and Argyle Supervisor Robert Henke traded places Tuesday on the Washington County Board of Supervisors, with Henke taking over as chairman of the board and Hall replacing him as vice chairman.

With all supervisors present except Paul Ferguson of Dresden, the vote for each position was unanimous.

Henke and Hall were sworn in by New York State Associate Justice Stanley Pritzker.

Henke’s adult children stood with him as he took the oath of office, and Henke’s daughter Janet Dandrow sang the national anthem.

Hall thanked the county department heads and fellow supervisors for their support during his time as chairman.

“I’m proudest of how we conducted ourselves as a board,” avoiding the conflicts of some other county boards, Hall said.

He will deliver a state of the county address at the board’s next meeting.

Hall, Salem Supervisor Sue Clary, and Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell thanked the public safety personnel and utility crews who came to the aid of residents during weather-caused power outages Christmas week.

Hebron lost its cellphone tower, and utility crews “gave up their own Christmas to take care of it,” Campbell said.

Henke said he will keep committee heads as they are, “unless someone strongly objects,” but will change some committee assignments to balance supervisors’ workloads.

“We have almost every committee involved in something long term,” he said.

Campbell agreed to continue as sergeant at arms and Clary as chaplain.

In other business:

The board appropriated $214,000 for the Washington County Soil and Water Conservation Service, which provides soil and water conservation services for county landowners.

The board appropriated $411,262 for the Washington County Extension Service, to be paid in two equal installments on Jan. 4 and July 3.

The board approved an amendment to the 2023 budget so the county Board of Elections can spend a technical innovation and election resource grant of $57,772 from the state Board of Elections before a Jan. 27 deadline. The Board of Elections wants to buy printers, iPads, routers and related items with the funds.

TD Bank’s Kingsbury office, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust’s Fort Edward office, the Glens Falls National Bank Insured Cash Sweep Account, and the New York Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System were designated the county’s official depositories.

The board’s regular monthly meeting will start at 10 a.m. on Jan. 20 at the county municipal building in Fort Edward.