Hebron supervisor takes over as Washington County budget officer

He lobbied for the county to consider “intelligent growth.”

“Honestly, our Board of Supervisors are all fiscally conservative,” he said. “There’s not a Republican or Democrat demographic. Where we fall short is everyone pulling in the same direction for the greater cause of Washington County.”

He noted projects that never took off like the once-proposed Walmart in Whitehall and the Irving Tissue expansion in Fort Edward. A fully engaged county board could have pushed forward with the infrastructure changes necessary to make those projects happen.

“Really, we’re no stronger than our weakest link” he said. “It makes no sense in Washington County for Whitehall and Fort Edward to be our weakest economic links, with the populations they have. We have to do better by them to do better as a county. But we have to do it working together. It’s the only way we can really get there.”

He warned supervisors that the 2021 budget will look just as bad as the 2010 budget after the housing crisis. The board’s approach has to be different in order for results to be different. He told department heads they will get what they need, not necessarily what they want.

The county will now be in “survival mode.”

“After all, we aren’t a rich county,” he said, “and we need to live within our means.”

