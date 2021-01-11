Hall won't seek re-election as Glens Falls mayor

GLENS FALLS — Mayor Dan Hall and Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid announced on Monday that they would not seek re-election for a second term in this fall’s election.
Hall, a Democrat, and Reid, a Republican, were part of the “unity ticket” that ran as a team in the 2017 election.
Hall said in a news release that it is time to pursue other things. His wife, Sharon, recently retired and he anticipates spending more time with family, especially his 2-year-old grandson George.
Hall said it has been an honor to serve the people of Glens Falls.
“I’m humbled by the support we’ve received from the Glens Falls community,” Hall said. “We’ve been able to accomplish much and it’s because of the team we’ve had on the Common Council and the community support city government has received.”
Reid agreed that it has been a total team approach.
“We all have different strengths and because of that we’ve complemented each other and been able to move the city forward,” she said in a news release.
Both Hall and Reid said they plan to spend their last year in office working on a number of projects including moving the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative forward. EDC Warren County President Ed Bartholomew, who was the driving force behind the project, died in July.
Hall said he was a mentor to both Hall and Reid.
“Ed’s shoes are impossible to fill,” Hall said.
Hall said city leaders also have tackled an array of challenges including the coronavirus pandemic, a tornado and the largest snowstorm in 30 years.
Hall and Reid have both served in government for many years. Hall served on the Glens Falls Planning Board for four years and served as a supervisor at the county level for two years.
He sat on the Glens Falls Recreation Commission for four years and was councilman-at-large for nine years before being elected mayor. He has been active on a number of committees and has been a longtime member of the group that organizes the state high school basketball tournament.
Reid served 15 years on the Glens Falls City School District School Board, 10 years on the Glens Falls Planning Board and 10 years as a member of the Chapman Historical Museum board. She spent five years on the board of the Glens Falls Home, four years as Ward 3 councilwoman and four years as councilwoman-at-large. For the last 16 years, she has served on the board of Warren County Head Start.
Both Hall and Reid said they plan to stay active in the community.
Check back at poststar.com for updates.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.