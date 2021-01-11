Hall won't seek re-election as Glens Falls mayor

GLENS FALLS — Mayor Dan Hall and Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid announced on Monday that they would not seek re-election for a second term in this fall’s election.

Hall, a Democrat, and Reid, a Republican, were part of the “unity ticket” that ran as a team in the 2017 election.

Hall said in a news release that it is time to pursue other things. His wife, Sharon, recently retired and he anticipates spending more time with family, especially his 2-year-old grandson George.

Hall said it has been an honor to serve the people of Glens Falls.

“I’m humbled by the support we’ve received from the Glens Falls community,” Hall said. “We’ve been able to accomplish much and it’s because of the team we’ve had on the Common Council and the community support city government has received.”

Reid agreed that it has been a total team approach.

“We all have different strengths and because of that we’ve complemented each other and been able to move the city forward,” she said in a news release.

