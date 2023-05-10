GREENWICH — Greenwich town and village residents are invited to a public meeting Saturday for updates on the draft comprehensive plan and to provide comments on its recommendations. The meeting will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the town’s Hudson River Park, 5149 County Route 113.

Greenwich last updated its town plan in 2004. The village has no plan and needs to update its 1970s-era zoning laws. The comprehensive plan will include recommendations from a recently completed town and village revitalization plan and will in turn guide the zoning updates. The comprehensive plan will also guide goals, policies, and priorities for investing in the physical, economic, and environmental future of the town and village.

Planners at Labella Associates, the consultant for the process, have identified a need for housing, development pressure on farmland and open space, and parks and recreation as trends that will affect the area over the next 20 years. A workshop in November sought residents’ comments and possible solutions for those issues, along with other ideas for improving local life.

Attendees Saturday will receive an update on the early findings and recommendations, be able to ask questions and comment on the plan, and help brainstorm and imagine uses for the new park. The event will start at 2 p.m. with a brief presentation by representatives from Labella Associates. Stations will be set up for visitors to learn more about the plan’s topic areas and give feedback.

The event will also be a chance to visit and enjoy the riverside park. There will be light refreshments, a cornhole game and color-in Hudson River Park maps for children. Visitors are encouraged to leave their vehicles on park property because the roadside shoulder is limited. Signs and instructions will be posted.

In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled.

For more information about the Greenwich Comprehensive Plan update, visit the town and village websites or contact Norabelle Greenberger at 518-824-1933 or ngreenberger@labellapc.com.