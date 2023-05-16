GREENWICH — A meeting on a proposed comprehensive plan for Greenwich town and village drew more than 20 people Saturday to Greenwich’s newest town park.

Staff from the project consultant, Labella Associates, set out tables at Hudson River Park, where attendees could write comment on recommendations already gathered. As rapids in the Hudson River roared in the background and orioles sang in the treetops, people checked whether they strongly supported, generally supported, or did not support recommendations on agricultural issues, housing priorities, land use and zoning, infrastructure and miscellaneous topics such as more opportunities for the municipalities’ young people and seeking funding for reuse of vacant former industrial sites.

Checkmarks were almost all in the “strongly support” and “generally support” columns. Notes in the “comments” column suggested the few “do not support” checkmarks were due to questions about definitions and the cost to implement proposals.

“People are generally pretty supportive,” said project manager Norabelle Greenberger. “There are some questions we need to refine before going back to the (town and village) advisory committee.”

The planning process started about a year and a half ago when the town, which needed to update its comprehensive plan, and the village, which doesn’t have a comprehensive plan, saw they were already cooperating on many of the same issues, so it made sense to have one document for both municipalities. The village and town appointed a joint advisory committee and hired Labella for guidance. Labella staff collected data, analyzed it, and has met bimonthly with the committee since last July, Greenberger said.

A public meeting last November gave town and village residents a chance to review the work to date. Comments from that meeting informed the recommendations that were presented Saturday.

Housing was a top concern for many people present, including Town Supervisor Jim Nolan and Village Mayor Pam Fuller.

“Apartments are hard to find in the village and town,” Fuller said. “There’s nothing available. Seniors who want to downsize are moving to Saratoga Springs because that’s where the apartments are.”

The town and village are studying extending the village’s water and sewer lines along Route 29 to Middle Falls and along Route 40, Nolan said. That would promote housing in those areas.

“Developers really want to be able to take advantage of public infrastructure,” Fuller said.

Short-term rentals drew some concern, since they’re perceived as taking housing away from potential long-term residents. Greenberger and others pointed out that southern Washington County has no hotels or motels, so short-term rentals provide an essential service for tourism.

Solar energy development has been controversial in Greenwich, with worries that it will ruin agricultural land. But people seem generally more concerned about losing farmland to residential development, Greenberger said. In any case, most of the town’s prime sites for solar farms, those near transmission lines, are already taken.

“There’s not much more potential for solar in town,” Greenberger said.

Hudson River Park was itself a topic of discussion. The town acquired the parcel in 2017 from the former Adirondack School. The site is between the hamlets of Thomson and Clarks Mills, both with a history of riverside industrial use. Several people at the meeting asked whether the town had checked for industrial contaminants before the site was purchased. Based on its history, it might qualify as a brownfield, they said. Devin Bulger, a planner with Labella, said no studies have been done because no development has been proposed that would require it.

The park has unpaved parking, a classroom building from the Adirondack School and a barn. Nolan said the barn is closed because it has vermiculite insulation that could be contaminated with asbestos. The town may remove the insulation and renovate the barn or raze it, he said.

Beyond that, the site has many possibilities, Nolan said. They include include renovating the classroom building, making the restrooms open to the public while keeping the rest of the building secure, paving and expanding the parking area, and clearing brush from the riverbank to open the view.

Hudson Crossing Park is just across the river.

“We’ve been working with Hudson Crossing Park since Day 1,” Nolan said. The park uses the site as overflow parking for its popular Albany Symphony Orchestra concerts and could hold classes in the building.

There are only six properties between Hudson River Park and the Dix Bridge, a pedestrian bridge which connects Greenwich to Hudson Crossing Park and Schuylerville, Nolan said. He’d like the town to obtain easements on the properties to create a walkway between Hudson Rive Park and the bridge. The Empire State Trail, another potential source of visitors, runs along the street side of the park and into Hudson Crossing Park, he said. More ideas on how the park could be used are welcome.

The comprehensive plan draft recommendations and opportunities for comment will be posted on line this week, on the town and village websites and Facebook pages, Greenberger said. At least two more public meetings will be held, one for the town and one for the village, before a draft comprehensive plan goes to the town and village boards. The website for the village is https://www.villageofgreenwich.org/ and the town is https://www.greenwichny.org/.