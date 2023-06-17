Interesting facts: According to Greenwich Junior-Senior High School Principal George Niesz, the Class of 2023 is the largest graduating class in many years and will be for the foreseeable future. Twenty-eight students are in the National Honor Society. The class includes five sets of twins. One set, Alexander and Nathan Baker, will attend Cornell University. Declan Kelleher has been accepted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Aidan Jones to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Members won state championships in softball and track and field.