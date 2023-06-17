When: June 23, 7 p.m.
Where: Greenwich Junior-Senior High School auditorium and gym, 10 Gray Ave., Greenwich.
Number of graduates: 94
Top 10 students: Catharine Abate, Alexander Baker, Keegan Collins, MacKenzie Dixson, Declan Kelleher, Maeve Kelleher, Kaitlyn Lavoo, Grace McFarren, Norah Niesz, Teagan Wright.
Keynote speaker: Elizabeth Foote, the school’s longtime junior/senior agriculture teacher and FFA chapter adviser, who retired last year.
Interesting facts: According to Greenwich Junior-Senior High School Principal George Niesz, the Class of 2023 is the largest graduating class in many years and will be for the foreseeable future. Twenty-eight students are in the National Honor Society. The class includes five sets of twins. One set, Alexander and Nathan Baker, will attend Cornell University. Declan Kelleher has been accepted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Aidan Jones to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Members won state championships in softball and track and field.