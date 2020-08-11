Grasso to step down as Warren County GOP chairman

QUEENSBURY — Warren County GOP Chairman Mike Grasso is stepping down after the November election.
“I’ve been doing it for 16 years, and it’s time to get some new blood in there. It’s time for me and my business to do some different things,” Grasso said on Tuesday.
Grasso said the chairmanship is time-consuming and he wants more time for family and for work. Grasso said business is picking up at Cool Insuring Agency, where he is vice president.
He is also looking to get more involved in economic development in the county. Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, has nominated Grasso to serve on the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency.
Some county supervisors have criticized Thomas for nominating Grasso because of his political position. Grasso called that argument “silly,” adding that every member of the IDA could be questioned about what their political leaning is.
Grasso said he wants to grow full-time employment in the county.
“I think it’s really important that we get some jobs here that don’t depend on weather and tourism. Look what COVID has done to the economy,” he said.
Grasso said his pending appointment to the IDA board was only one factor in his decision to resign from his chairmanship.
“You only have so much time. You can only accomplish so much, and politics does take a lot of time,” he said.
Grasso added that he often had to drop everything else to address a political matter where “people are running around with their hair on fire.”
Grasso said he is pleased that the GOP has maintained its majority on the Warren County Board of Supervisors and kept most of the towns under Republican leadership.
“I think we’ve been fiscally very conservative and kept taxes low and ran the county in a very efficient manner,” he said.
The town of Queensbury is a notable exception.
In the 2017 Town Board Ward 1 race, candidate Hal Bain had told Republican Party leaders that he wanted to drop out of the race and would not serve if elected. It was too late to take his name off the ballot, but party leaders continued to campaign for Bain because they wanted to be able to pick the person who would replace him.
Tony Metivier, who had been spurned by the GOP, won the race and Democrats won four out of the five seats, giving them a majority for the first time ever.
Grasso came under criticism by some party officials.
He defended the party’s actions during that election and said Tuesday that the Warren County Board of Elections found that it did nothing wrong.
The problem, according to Grasso, is many people do not understand the intricacies of the election process, including submitting petitions and accepting a nomination. Once a person is on the ballot, that person is on the ballot, he said.
A search committee is looking at Grasso’s successor. He said there will be a nominating committee and it will be up to the party members to vote.
Grasso said the process will be completed quickly — about 20 days after his resignation takes effect — which means a new chairperson should be in place by the first week of December.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.