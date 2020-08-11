Grasso to step down as Warren County GOP chairman

“You only have so much time. You can only accomplish so much, and politics does take a lot of time,” he said.

Grasso added that he often had to drop everything else to address a political matter where “people are running around with their hair on fire.”

Grasso said he is pleased that the GOP has maintained its majority on the Warren County Board of Supervisors and kept most of the towns under Republican leadership.

“I think we’ve been fiscally very conservative and kept taxes low and ran the county in a very efficient manner,” he said.

The town of Queensbury is a notable exception.

In the 2017 Town Board Ward 1 race, candidate Hal Bain had told Republican Party leaders that he wanted to drop out of the race and would not serve if elected. It was too late to take his name off the ballot, but party leaders continued to campaign for Bain because they wanted to be able to pick the person who would replace him.

Tony Metivier, who had been spurned by the GOP, won the race and Democrats won four out of the five seats, giving them a majority for the first time ever.

Grasso came under criticism by some party officials.