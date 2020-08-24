Grasso steps down early as Warren County GOP chairman

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Republican Chairman Mike Grasso has resigned from his position, effective Aug. 18, after saying earlier this month that he would stay on until after the November election.
Warren County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Bill VanNess confirmed Monday that Grasso stepped down from his post in a letter to the committee.
Grasso could not be reached for comment on Monday. He said previously that he believed it was time to move on after doing it for 16 years. He wanted to devote more time to his family and his work at Cool Insuring Agency, where he is vice president.
He also wants to serve on the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board. The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday approved his appointment. The Washington County Board of Supervisors also must act on the request, but tabled the resolution pending the outcome of Warren County’s vote.
Some supervisors were uncomfortable with appointing Grasso while he still was GOP chairman.
VanNess said Grasso has had a longstanding desire to be on that economic development board and wanted to step down immediately to avoid the conflict.
“He just really wanted that position,” he said.
In a brief letter of resignation, VanNess said Grasso wrote that it was a pleasure to serve on the Warren County Republican Committee and that he remained available to assist in the transition to a new chairperson.
VanNess is now the acting chairman because he held the title of first vice chairman. However, he does not anticipate being in the role long, he said.
The executive committee will meet soon to appoint an interim chairperson, who will take over until the full committee of about 126 members votes on a permanent chairperson, VanNess said.
“Within the next month you’ll probably see a new chairman,” he said.
VanNess said he does not see a conflict in serving in the role for the time being.
He estimated that about 50% of elections commissioners across the state are also chairpersons of their party committee. He can separate the two roles, he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.