Grasso steps down early as Warren County GOP chairman

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Republican Chairman Mike Grasso has resigned from his position, effective Aug. 18, after saying earlier this month that he would stay on until after the November election.

Warren County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Bill VanNess confirmed Monday that Grasso stepped down from his post in a letter to the committee.

Grasso could not be reached for comment on Monday. He said previously that he believed it was time to move on after doing it for 16 years. He wanted to devote more time to his family and his work at Cool Insuring Agency, where he is vice president.

He also wants to serve on the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board. The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday approved his appointment. The Washington County Board of Supervisors also must act on the request, but tabled the resolution pending the outcome of Warren County’s vote.

Some supervisors were uncomfortable with appointing Grasso while he still was GOP chairman.

VanNess said Grasso has had a longstanding desire to be on that economic development board and wanted to step down immediately to avoid the conflict.

“He just really wanted that position,” he said.