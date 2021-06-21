GOP voters head to polls Tuesday for primary contests in six area towns

Republican voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide local contests.

There are GOP primaries in Warrensburg, Queensbury, Stony Creek, Thurman and Lake Luzerne in Warren County, and in Corinth in Saratoga County.

The turnout for the week of early voting was very light. This is the first time that there has been early voting in a primary. Only 67 people voted at the Warren County Municipal Center, according to Republican Elections Commission William VanNess.

Only one Corinth resident voted early, according to the Saratoga County Board of Elections.

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

One of more high-profile contests is in Warrensburg, where former Warren County Sheriff Bud York is challenging eight-term incumbent Supervisor Kevin Geraghty. Both candidates have other ballot lines in November — Geraghty with the Conservative line and York with an independent line called Working for You — so it is possible that they will both be on the ballot in November. Democrat Rich Larkin is also running this fall.

In Thurman, Debra Runyon is challenging first-term Supervisor Susan Shepler for the GOP line. Both candidates also have independent lines for the fall.