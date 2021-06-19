GOP primary contests include Warrensburg, Thurman, Queensbury

Thurman

Debra Runyon is running for supervisor because she said she will do a better job managing the finances.

“I will give the board members more reliable financials and will care about the residents,” she said in a message.

Runyon was the town’s bookkeeper for three years and now works for the town of Chester. She said previously that she wants to make sure the town files the appropriate documents with the state and builds up its savings.

Another issue is she said she would allow the quilters to use the Town Hall every week that they previously did. She said she would also seek board approval to distribute occupancy tax money to local businesses.

“I have the ability to work well with everyone. I’m asking Thurman voters to be part of the change they want to see,” she said.

Shepler said she believes the town is doing well financially under her leadership and has purchased necessary equipment, including two new dump/plow trucks for the highway department and a new garbage truck for the town. The vehicles are expected to arrive in the fall.