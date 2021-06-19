GOP primary contests include Warrensburg, Thurman, Queensbury

This year’s primary is strictly a Republican affair locally.
There are no Democratic contests, but there are primary races in Warrensburg, Queensbury, Stony Creek, Thurman and Lake Luzerne.
Republicans outnumber Democrats in Warren County by about 19,300 to 12,500, according to Warren County Board of Elections figures. So, the winners of these races have a very good chance at being elected in the fall.
Warrensburg features longtime incumbent Kevin Geraghty being challenged by former Warren County Sheriff Bud York. In Thurman, Debra Runyon is facing off against first-term Supervisor Susan Shepler. The races appear to be less about partisan politics and more about the challengers believing they can do a better job.
Over in Saratoga County, longtime Corinth Supervisor Richard Lucia is not running again and two Town Board members are vying to replace him — Eric Butler and Jeffrey Collura.
Queensbury’s contest features Ward 1 Town Board member Tony Metivier seeking another term and once against being challenged in the Republican primary.
There are also competitive town board races in Lake Luzerne, Stony Creek and Corinth.
Warrensburg
Supervisor Kevin Geraghty is seeking his ninth two-year term. Geraghty said he has kept taxes stable during his tenure, made upgrades to the sewer and water systems and purchased a building for the new highway garage.
“I think our town is run very efficiently,” he said.
Projects he would like to see completed in what he says will likely be his last term are replacing the transmission water tank, continuing upgrades to the sewer plant and continuing streetscape improvements.
Geraghty is also on the Conservative ballot line, so he plans to run in November regardless of what happens in the GOP primary.
York said he believes Geraghty has done a good job. However, York believes in term limits.
“People are saying they want somebody new,” York said.
Among of one of his top issues is the solar arrays that have been built in town — one of them is next to his house. He said previously that he does not think the town has included the public in the decision-making process on where these arrays are put. He plans to be very transparent, he said.
He also is stressing his 12 years of experience with running the Sheriff’s Office, which has 240 employees and a $25 million budget.
York also has an independent line called Working for You. He said he will see what happens in the primary before deciding whether to continue campaigning.
Democrat Rich Larkin will be on the ballot for supervisor in November.
Thurman
Debra Runyon is running for supervisor because she said she will do a better job managing the finances.
“I will give the board members more reliable financials and will care about the residents,” she said in a message.
Runyon was the town’s bookkeeper for three years and now works for the town of Chester. She said previously that she wants to make sure the town files the appropriate documents with the state and builds up its savings.
Another issue is she said she would allow the quilters to use the Town Hall every week that they previously did. She said she would also seek board approval to distribute occupancy tax money to local businesses.
“I have the ability to work well with everyone. I’m asking Thurman voters to be part of the change they want to see,” she said.
Shepler said she believes the town is doing well financially under her leadership and has purchased necessary equipment, including two new dump/plow trucks for the highway department and a new garbage truck for the town. The vehicles are expected to arrive in the fall.
Shepler has filed the 2020 town financial report with the state, which had been outstanding. The 2018 and 2019 reports remaining outstanding, and the town will not be able to file them because the books were not closed in certain months of that year. Also, the accounting software the town used at the time is old and there is not technical support for it.
Shepler said she also wants to evaluate the Town Hall and other infrastructure needs.
“We have been making progress. I’ve enjoy serving the people of the town of Thurman and I’d like their vote,” she said.
Shepler has an independent ballot line called Your Choice, so she will still be in the race for November’s election.
Corinth
The other local supervisor race features incumbent Corinth Town Board members Eric Butler and Jeffrey Collura seeking to replace the retiring Supervisor Richard Lucia.
Both candidates share a desire to attract more business to the town, especially at the old International Paper site, and for the town to promote its recreational assets.
Butler said he also would like the town to have a farmers market and craft fairs. He said he would bring his experience managing two mid-size printing companies and 11 years on the Planning Board.
Collura said previously he would rely on his experience as a builder to attract businesses. He also cited his reputation as a fiscal conservative. While he has been on the Town Board, he pushed to get reports on the use of overtime and for time clocks for employees.
There is also a Republican primary for the Town Board. Newcomers Edward Byrnes, Kiley Crooks and Joseph Mihalek are seeking two Republican ballot lines.
In addition, incumbent Highway Superintendent Ronnie Deuel is being challenged by David Tubbs.
Queensbury Town Board Ward 1
In Queensbury, the race for the Ward 1 seat will see John Kassebaum challenging incumbent Anthony Metivier for the Republican ballot line.
Kassebaum has the backing for the town’s Republican Committee, but Metivier is hoping his six terms on the Town Board and a track record of success will be enough to win a seventh term.
He pointed to the town’s aquatic management efforts and septic transfer law as past successes, adding they have had no impact on the town’s tax rate but will have a lasting, positive impact on the town for years to come.
Metivier said he’d like to see the septic transfer law, which requires septic systems on lakefront properties be inspected and repaired before a property can change hands, apply to the whole town. However, he added he is keeping a close eye on the impacts the law is having before suggesting any changes.
He’s also monitoring the growth of Queensbury, and said efforts must be made to ensure the town is attracting the right type of businesses to optimize its growth. The town must also work to ensure everyone who wants to live in town can afford to do so.
But the town-owned landfill in the Jenkinsville area, which was recently declared a potential Superfund site by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, is an issue Metivier said he didn’t see coming.
He said criticism leveled against Town Board members for their handling of the issue is unfair, adding the town has acted transparently and with the public’s best interest since learning of the groundwater contamination a few months ago.
“Even though I’m very upset with how some of the residents in Jenkinsville have treated us, we have done everything in our power to make this right, even though it’s not anything any of us did,” he said.
The town is looking into running water lines into the neighborhood, but Metivier noted that’s not as easy as people think.
Kassebaum agrees with the Town Board’s decision to have DEC conduct the study of the site, but added he’s spoken to people in the neighborhood who felt the town could have been more transparent throughout the process.
A 31-year resident of Queensbury, Kassebaum said he wants to bring Ward 1 to the “forefront” and believes he brings a fresh perspective to a job that needs one.
Extending water and sewer lines further into the ward is his main goal, a complicated prospect that he acknowledges needs to be looked at before any ground can be broken.
“It’s going to something that really needs to be looked at and it can’t be something that can be done haphazardly,” Kassebaum said.
He added that he would be willing to look at ways to protect the town’s lakes, noting Lake George is vital for the entire region.
But at the end of the day, Kassebaum said he’s focused on ensuring Ward 1 has a voice.
Other town board races
In Lake Luzerne, there are three candidates vying for two seats — incumbent David O’Neal and James Niles and Rayl Zubal.
Stony Creek features incumbent John Thomas and Andrew Gordon and Edward Lowell competing for two ballot lines.
