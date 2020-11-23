GOP leaders are largely silent on Trump election loss

Stefanik also had time to appear on Sean Hannity’s Fox News television show twice. She appeared on Nov. 11 with California U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes to talk about Biden's discussions with world leaders in preparation for taking office.

They said Michael Flynn, who was briefly Trump’s national security adviser, was accused of violating the Logan Act for doing the same thing.

“It’s the absolute height of hypocrisy. What is most hypocritical about this is Joe Biden himself was in the Oval Office meeting when they floated the idea of bringing up the Logan Act to persecute Michael Flynn,” Stefanik said on the show.

The Logan Act bars private citizens from negotiating with foreign powers in disputes with the United States.

Flynn resigned as Trump's national security adviser after reports he had discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with a Russian official before Trump took office. Flynn was never prosecuted under the Logan Act.

Stefanik also appeared on Hannity’s Nov. 19 show to talk about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s insistence that police enforce the 10-person limit on family gatherings during Thanksgiving.

“People should have the freedoms to make the right decision based upon their personal health, their family situation,” she said.