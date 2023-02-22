The Republican enrollment advantage in the 21st Congressional District has inched even higher since November, with an increase in active Republican enrolled voters of 432 and a decrease of 1,200 Democrats, according to new state Board of Elections voter enrollment statistics.

The Republican Party had 38.9% of active enrollment in the district, with 188,909 active enrolled voters, a 52,146-enrollment advantage over Democrats, as of Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, handily won re-election to a fifth term in the newly redrawn district in November.

Total active enrollment in the district decreased from 486,355 as of Nov. 1, to 485,771 as of Tuesday.

Conservative enrollment increased by 49 to 10,436 active enrolled voters.

Working Families enrollment decreased by 16 to 2,651.

Enrollment in other political parties that do not have ballot status decreased by 1,182, to 25,522 active enrolled voters, likely as a result of former Independence Party members switching their enrollment either to unaffiliated or to another political party after the party lost ballot status.

Unaffiliated enrollment, often referred to as independent, increased by 1,233 to 120,490.

20th District

In the 20th Congressional District, Conservative active enrollment increased by 218 to 11,443 active enrolled voters, but still only represented 2.24% of total voters — a slight increase from 2.21% on Nov. 1.

The Democratic enrollment advantage stayed roughly the same, with Democratic enrollment increasing by 884, and Republican enrollment by 714, between Nov. 1 and Tuesday.

Democrats had a 70,290-voter enrollment advantage over Republicans, as of Tuesday.

Total active enrollment increased by 3,482, to 510,483.

Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, handily won re-election in the newly redrawn district for an eighth term.

Warren County

Among local counties, in Warren County, it appears there was a large shift in enrollment from the Independence Party to unaffiliated.

Unaffiliated, or independent, enrollment increased by 606 to 11,694, between Nov. 1 and Tuesday, while enrollment in parties that do not have ballot status decreased by 594, to 1,946.

Total enrollment in Warren County increased by 65, to 46,718 active enrolled voters.

Democratic enrollment decreased by one, to 12,750 active enrolled voters.

Republican enrollment increased by 39 to 19,397.

Conservative enrollment increased by 10 to 785.

Working Families enrollment increased by five, to 146.

Washington County

In Washington County, unaffiliated voters, or independents, continued to have the second-largest enrollment of any category, behind Republicans and ahead of Democrats.

Total enrollment in the county decreased by 76, to 37,851 active enrolled voters, as of Tuesday.

Democratic enrollment decreased by 81, to 9,338 active enrolled voters.

Republican enrollment decreased by 18 to 15,735.

Conservative enrollment was unchanged, at 734.

Working Families enrollment decreased by three to 163.

Enrollment in other parties which do not have ballot status, decreased by 57 to 2,068.

Unaffiliated enrollment increased by 93, to 9,812.

Saratoga County

In Saratoga County, enrollment increased in all categories except for the Working Families Party and other parties that do not have ballot status.

Democratic enrollment increased by 359 to 51,845.

Republican enrollment increased by 253 to 62,763.

Conservative enrollment increased by 131 to 3,131.

Working Families enrollment decreased by 19, to 550.

Enrollment in other parties that do not have ballot status decreased by 136, to 8,428.

Unaffiliated, or independent, enrollment increased by 948, to 48,274.