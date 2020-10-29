GOP candidates stress themes of lower taxes, support for law enforcement at rally

QUEENSBURY — GOP candidates and elected officials rallied on Thursday to “Save our State” from higher taxes, defunding of the police and infringement on Second Amendment rights.

Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who is seeking to succeed retiring Sen. Betty Little, said he has seen a lot of wrongs during his eight years in the Assembly. One of his first votes was against the SAFE Act, which infringed on the rights of gun owners, he said.

Stec said he also believes that public safety is a big issue.

“Next year, when we’re working on the state budget in Albany, there will be a push from the downstate crew to defund our police,” he said at a rally held at the campaign office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in Queensbury.

Republican David Catalfamo, of Wilton, said he is in a “dog fight” with incumbent Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, in the 113th Assembly District seat. He also believes the race comes down to safety and security and criticized Woerner on these issues.

Woerner voted in favor of the reform bills regarding holding police officers accountable, but voted against the cash bail reforms, he said.