GLENS FALLS — More than two-thirds of people who supported the idea of overnight parking in Glens Falls said they were not interested in purchasing a permit.

At Tuesday’s Common Council meeting, city officials reviewed the preliminary results of an overnight parking survey that has been responded to by 102 people. Parking is currently banned on city streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Ben Lapham, Fourth Ward councilman and Special Projects Committee member, said issues being studied were allowing overnight parking, determining downtown employee parking and finding areas for new surface or parking structures.

“Seventy-eight percent support overnight on-street parking for roads that are wide enough, and we were talking about doing a pilot program that would involve streets that are plenty wide enough to have parking on both sides of the street,” he said. “Of the 78% in support of overnight parking, 68% are not interested in purchasing a permit.”

Of the respondents, 81% were city residents, 72% were single-family home owners, 56% resided in outlying neighborhoods, 29% were downtown residents. Lapham followed by saying that the plan for a permitted system was the direction the committee was leaning toward. Survey results for a trial program on sections of Broad Street, Hudson Avenue, Washington Avenue and Pearl Street where people could purchase a permit was favored by 38% of voters. A total of 25% said no.

Another issue of concern is employee parking in the downtown area. Survey results showed that 84% of voters approved of longer-term parking for employees in areas outside of downtown core.

“I think there’s a lot of agreement that people who are working shift jobs should be able to work their shift and be able to park their car somewhere,” Lapham said.

Lapham is looking to speak with the city’s economic development office to find the price per parking spot if the city were to develop areas for new surface or parking structures.

“I feel that this is a particularly expensive thing that’s something we would have to bond for, and I don’t think that we have the wealth to really consider this,” he said.

Some anonymous comments made from those who did the survey said it’s time to “do away with this stupid law, unless it’s a snow emergency,” while others said some suggested the city work with “qualified professionals to develop a parking management program.”

“For increasing ban from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. to midnight to 6 a.m., we need to make sure in winter that cars are not obstructing traffic. I don’t support a parking ban at all. Do away with it. It’s just a money grab,” a survey comment said.

Other survey results

69% did not support the idea of parking fees to increase from $10.

68% said they have sufficient off-street parking.

59% don’t support the overnight parking ban from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

78% would not support increasing banned parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. to midnight to 6 a.m.

48% disagreed with the current maximum of 2 hours on-street for most of the city, 44% approved.