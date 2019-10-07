{{featured_button_text}}
City proposes protest regulations

A Glens Falls city police officer observes members of the North Country Deplorables, along with members of a Utica-based patriot group, pressing closer to another local group with opposing views last month in downtown Glens Falls near Rep. Elise Stefanik's Glens Falls office. The city is proposing regulations for protests in the city. 

 Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli

GLENS FALLS — Organizers of demonstrations in the city would be required to get a permit at least 10 days before the event and air horns would be prohibited under a draft local law that the Common Council will review on Tuesday to regulate the proliferating protests occurring downtown.

The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers.

The law would prohibit carrying banners, explosives, plastic or metal pipes, noxious materials, flammable liquids or gases or wood products. Drones are also prohibited.

It would also prohibit people from wearing facial coverings, blocking the sidewalk, hanging signs that impede the public way or blocking traffic.

People would have to obtain approval from the Police Department to carry firearms, even if they are used as part of a color guard.

The law also would prohibit a smaller group from splintering off from the main group to stage smaller demonstrations or picketing unless they obtain a permit.

A demonstration would be defined as a gathering of 25 or more. The application must state the starting and ending time of the demonstration, its location and the name of the responsible party and telephone number.

Gatherings of 5,000 or more people would be required to obtain a permit from the state Department of Health and include a safety plan.

No fees will be charged. In addition, people can apply for a recurring demonstration.

Anybody violating this law could be fined up to $250 and/or to a jail term of 15 days.

City officials are trying to get a handle on the different groups taking opposing sides, sometimes over the policies of the Trump administration. Some protesters have expressed concern about vulgarities being shouted at them and counter-protesters intruding on their personal space.

The council met on Sept. 24 in executive discussion with its legal counsel to discuss how to regulate the demonstrations to protect public safety and respect the demonstrators and downtown businesses.

After reviewing the proposed law, the council will set a public hearing for 7:25 p.m. at its Oct. 22 meeting.

