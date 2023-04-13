GLENS FALLS — The city’s department of public works leader told city officials that more workers are needed to stay on top of spring projects.

Tom Girard, city superintendent of public works, gave an update on the department’s overall status before Glens Falls Common Council members on Tuesday.

“It’s one of the biggest problems I’m having,” Girard said to Ed Donahue, First Ward Councilman, referring to staffing.

Girard said he is down six employees and is looking into alternatives to keep the department on track.

“It’s a floating number everyday. Right now I don’t really even know,” he chuckled about staffing numbers. “I’m down six employees; two retired, one jumped ship, three are on engine reserve and I’m not sure if one might come back.”

Girard has been looking into ways to bring more employees into the city’s DPW building and is looking for an alternative to full-time employees.

“We’re going to bring in some laborers instead of motor equipment operators because no one has their (commercial driver’s licenses) right now,” he added.

“I do have a good story. We brought in a young man who was having some difficulties so we took a chance and hired him. We paid for his CDL classes and he passed on the first attempt and was promoted to MEO on Monday,” he said.

As the winter months come to a close, signs of spring have been seen around the city.

“We just took out the ice at the rec center last week on Thursday and closed the building down,” Girard said. “On Monday we put out the pickleball nets because they are one of the most popular things in the city of Glens Falls. Tennis and basketball courts in all the parks are also now opened.”

A large goal for the department, Girard said, is the revitalization of the amenities at East Field. The department has already started by cleaning debris and more from the lawns near the pavilion.

“One of my big goals this year that I know Ed (Donahue) will be excited for is East Field. We’ve been down by it and cleaning around all the fences of the pavilion so you can see the pond. We’re going to get the pond back up and stocked with fish, get the fountain back to working again,” he said.

An ongoing project is open pickup for lawn debris. Girard said that almost the entirety of the third-ward was taken care of in one day. The department will also begin restoring the parks and playgrounds. Repairs to the roof of the DPW building will come this fall.

Girard said even with the roofing project, the DPW budget remains in good standing with its spending plan.

“We’re in great shape budget-wise. We didn’t have a lot of overtime since a lot of the snow storms were during on regular workday, which was unusual,” he said.