GLENS FALLS — With a possible 78 short-term rentals within city limits, the Building and Codes Committee members continued discussions of how to address them on Monday.

Jeff Purner, city zoning appeals board chairman, was invited to the meeting to discuss the perspective of zoning for the rentals.

Diana Palmer, Third Ward councilwoman and committee chair, said that the committee has continued researching how municipalities similar to Glens Falls have addressed the rental type.

She said there was a discrepancy in the number of rentals shown by Warren County and the 78 that Granicus, a company that specializes in monitoring rentals for municipalities such as Lake George and Queensbury, had identified.

“We got the data that the county currently has and it was 38 (short-term rentals) on their list,” she said. “We are definitely concerned about the cost of Granicus, especially if we can’t share services, because it’s expensive for us to contact with them. On the other hand, clearly they identified more than the county.”

Palmer suggested that before moving forward the committee, consults with Purner. He started off by asking about occupancy tax of the rentals.

“As of right now, the city of Glens Falls does not have a law to collect occupancy tax, but the Warren County does,” Palmer said. “That’s something we can consider if we wanted to collect a city occupancy tax as well, but at this point we are just starting discussions.”

The committee also discussed the need of voluntary compliance from those with short-term rentals and considered a voluntary registration in the near future.

Committee members also expressed concern about not over-regulating the rentals.

“If we started with a voluntary registry, we probably wouldn’t get 100% compliance, but we could at least then inspect them and see if they have been completely converted,” Palmer said.

Noise issue

The committee also discussed the restructuring of the city’s noise ordinance. Palmer said that the most complaints that were received were during the overnight hours.

Ben Lapham, Fourth Ward councilman and committee member, had been working on draft of the ordinance to improve the language of the law as the original only reflected loud music coming from a vehicle.

The working draft of the ordinance proposes that any noise above 70 decibels from a vehicle, building or outside between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. would be a violation of the law.

“It would exclude church, safety, and school bells,” Lapham said.

JD Ellingsworth, a consultant for the committee, questioned the ability to measure the noise from a tenant to tenant measure as well as how the sound can be measured if the noise could be heard from the property line of the residence.

The committee will continue to research methods of noise measurement for the next Building and Codes workshop scheduled for May 15 at 1 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall.