GLENS FALLS — The U.S. Department of Transportation has chosen Glens Falls for its competitive “Thriving Communities” grant, one of just 64 communities nationwide.

The funding is aimed at helping smaller communities have a better opportunity at benefiting from federal infrastructure funding.

“Glens Falls is in the planning and development stages of several transportation projects,” said Jeff Flagg, the city director of economic development, in a news release issued last week by the city. “But the city has no technical planning staff and relies heavily on the use of consultants.”

USDOT’s technical assistance is part of the Thriving Communities Network, an interagency initiative that includes the departments of Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Energy, Commerce, and Agriculture, as well as the General Services Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Flagg said that the program will support four separate transportation projects that are currently under consideration in Glens Falls: a multimodal transportation hub, the implementation of the Greater Glens Falls Transit Authority’s merger with the Capital District Transit Authority, the electrification of the bus fleet and the implementation of ADA accessibility improvements for pedestrian facilities.

“The funding received via the Thriving Communities Program will help us to coordinate efforts together with our community partners such as the Lake Champlain & Lake George Regional Planning Board, the Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council, and the Warren County Economic Development Corporation to advance these projects,” Flagg said.

The city’s selection fell under the “Complete Neighborhoods” component of the Thriving Communities program, Flagg said.

“That means the City of Glens Falls is working to better advance complete streets policies and coordinate transportation with land use, housing and economic development,” he said.

In the news release, Pete Buttigieg, U.S. transportation secretary, said that investments being made in America’s infrastructure “must reach the communities that need them the most.”

“With the new Thriving Communities program, we are helping under-resourced communities better access federal funding for transportation projects that will create jobs, improve safety, and strengthen their economies,” he said.

“Communities that have long faced historic underinvestment and disadvantage are finally going to get the technical assistance they need to explore innovative concepts and build better transportation solutions through the Thriving Communities Program,” Morteza Farajian, Build America Bureau executive director, said in the news release.