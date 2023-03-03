GLENS FALLS — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., stopped off at the Glens Falls VA Clinic Friday to tout the benefits of the newly signed Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act.

“I’ve been fighting for this legislation for a long time, and the legislation is really simple: if service members, or veterans, served in places where they were exposed to toxic substances like those emitted from burn pits, they are covered by the VA and they have their full health care benefits,” she said.

The PACT act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 10, is described as the largest benefits expansion in the history of the Department for Veteran’s Affairs. It adds more than 20 presumptive conditions to the VA benefit’s eligibility list — meaning more chronic health issues faced by veterans are “presumed” to have been a direct result of their service. It also sets up a mandatory screening process for those conditions within the VA, and helps improve research, staff education and treatment related to toxic exposures.

Gillibrand explained a little bit of the road the bill took to reach Biden’s desk.

“With advocates, and with our service members and veterans, we wrote a bill, The Presumptive Benefits for War Fighters Exposed to Burn pits and Other Toxins act. That bill became the centerpiece of the PACT act,” she said. “Now, because we passed that bill into law, and it was signed by President Biden, millions of veterans who were exposed to these toxins can receive the health care that they’ve already earned and deserve.”

As of mid-February, Gillibrand said the VA had received more than 300,000 claims through the PACT act and had approved almost 60,000 of them.

Moving forward, Gillibrand said she is joining a group of lawmakers in a letter to the secretary of veterans affairs with proposed improvements to the data collection process of claim filing, to figure out how the PACT Act can be improved and streamlined.

“That basically means outreach to our service members and veterans who may be experiencing symptoms or other diseases that need to get care immediately,” she said.

She also explained that the PACT Act expanded eligibility for toxic exposure benefits.

“So even if you were previously denied coverage, you should consider submitting a supplemental claim,” she said.

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins closed the press conference by reminding everyone that although wars fought by our veterans may have passed, the lingering effects of those battles require and deserve attention and treatment.

“The significant expansion of benefits and services for those exposed to toxic chemicals, those veterans, and creation of a one-year open enrollment period means more veterans can enroll in the VA health care without having to demonstrate a service-connected disability,” Collins said. “This is a great opportunity for all those who have served.”

For more information, contact the Glens Falls VA clinic by calling 518-798-6066.