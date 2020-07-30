Gillibrand urges extension to $600 unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON — Enhanced unemployment benefits must be extended through the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand urged to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday, as the virus surges in most U.S. states and territories.
Sen. Gillibrand, D-NY, sent a letter Wednesday to Sen. McConnell, R-Ky., requesting the weekly $600 bonus in unemployment benefits continue as Congress clashes over the nation’s next coronavirus relief bill. GOP senators on Capitol Hill released a two-year $1 trillion plan — named the HEALS Act — late Monday afternoon to bolster the pandemic-ravaged U.S. economy after House Democrats passed the HEROES Act in May, which extends the unemployment bonus through the end of the year.
Republican lawmakers argue the $600 is so high it serves as a disincentive for employees to return to work; they shrunk the benefit to $200 in the proposal unveiled Monday, sparking outcry from Democrats. The $600 boost expires Friday, heightening the tension between lawmakers and administration officials trying to hammer out a deal.
“Those $600 payments have been keeping families out of poverty, have kept food on the table have kept the lights on,” Sen. Gillibrand said Wednesday during a Zoom press conference calling for the extension. “They have kept the American economy on life support. Now, as the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, Mitch McConnell wants to pull the plug.”
About 30 million Americans, or one in five working adults, have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic with rising unemployment in 49 states, Sen. Gillibrand argued. More than 1 million New Yorkers remain out of work.
Unemployment numbers continue to rise as the virus continues to spread in 35 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. The nation reported 1,416,000 new unemployment insurance claims in the week ending July 18 — an increase of 109,000 from the previous week.
Slashing the unemployment bonus to $200 would cause widespread issues with the technological systems states use to distribute benefits, creating a logjam for Americans to get their checks, the senators said.
“It could take states months to get the money out — people don’t have months to wait,” she added. “A $600 enhancement is simple, it’s efficient, it’s effective — it gets relief to the people who need it. This new Republican plan undermines the efficiency of a flat benefit. At the moment, speed is needed most.”
Unemployment insurance benefits stimulate the economy, with about $2 injected into the economy per $1 received — especially during a recession and through the pandemic. The Economic Policy Institute projects extending the $600 unemployment bonus through the middle of 2021 would provide a 3.7 percent average quarterly boost to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product and employment of 5.1 million workers.
“We cannot risk losing this projected increase in GDP and related jobs this spending supports due partisan differences,” according to Sen. Gillibrand’s letter to Sen. McConnell. “With a drastic reduction in UI benefits, fiscally constrained families will be unable to purchase food and rent that will support our economy.”
Sen. Gillibrand criticized Republicans for “dragging their heels” after the House passed the HEROES Act two-and-a-half months ago.
“Sen. McConnell sent the senators on vacation, and President Donald Trump went golfing,” she said. “McConnell and the White House wasted precious time millions of Americans don’t have to spare only to come up with an unworkable alternative. Now, Americans are fighting amongst themselves.”
The Democratic-ruled House and Republican-controlled Senate continue to clash over who should get federal COVID-19 assistance and providing relief to counties and local governments. The HEROES Act would allocate $875 billion to state and local governments to assist with budget shortfalls brought on by the pandemic. Sen. Gillibrand supports funding localities, she said, as local governments make up one-third of the GDP and pay teachers and first responders.
“Those are the least wise cuts during a pandemic,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “These are our first responders needed down on the front lines. I hope every senator did hear form their governors and mayors when back in their states. Hopefully, it will be part of the package.”
Bill negotiations are set to continue until the next Congressional recess Aug. 7.
The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.