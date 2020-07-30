Gillibrand urges extension of $600 unemployment benefits

“We cannot risk losing this projected increase in GDP and related jobs this spending supports due partisan differences,” according to Sen. Gillibrand’s letter to Sen. McConnell. “With a drastic reduction in UI benefits, fiscally constrained families will be unable to purchase food and rent that will support our economy.”

Sen. Gillibrand criticized Republicans for “dragging their heels” after the House passed the HEROES Act two-and-a-half months ago.

“Sen. McConnell sent the senators on vacation, and President Donald Trump went golfing,” she said. “McConnell and the White House wasted precious time millions of Americans don’t have to spare only to come up with an unworkable alternative. Now, Americans are fighting amongst themselves.”

The Democratic-ruled House and Republican-controlled Senate continue to clash over who should get federal COVID-19 assistance and providing relief to counties and local governments. The HEROES Act would allocate $875 billion to state and local governments to assist with budget shortfalls brought on by the pandemic. Sen. Gillibrand supports funding localities, she said, as local governments make up one-third of the GDP and pay teachers and first responders.