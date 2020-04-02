Gillibrand, Stefanik wants IRS to waive tax return requirement for stimulus check

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand don’t like that the IRS is requiring people to file tax returns — even senior citizens and others who don’t normally have to file — before they receive stimulus checks Congress approved amid the COVID-19 crisis.

This week the IRS issued a press release that said, “People who typically do not file a tax return will need to file a simple tax return to receive an economic impact payment.” But many members of Congress say the $2.2 trillion CARES Act they approved last week ensures that these people don’t have to file tax returns, and that the Social Security Administration would ensure their eligibility instead.

Both Stefanik, a Republican, and Gillibrand, a Democrat, voted for the CARES Act.