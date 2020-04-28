Gillibrand stands by Biden after sexual assault allegations surface

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON – The #MeToo senator – Kirsten E. Gillibrand of New York – Tuesday stood by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the wake of a sexual assault allegation lodged against him by a former Senate employee.

Asked about the allegation on a Zoom conference call with reporters, Gillibrand said: "Vice President Biden has vehemently denied these allegations and I support Vice President Biden."

The allegation against Biden comes from Tara Reade, who briefly worked in Biden's office in 1993 when he was a U.S. senator from Delaware.

Reade first detailed her allegation in a podcast in March. In a recent interview, Reade told The New York Times that in 1993, Biden pinned her to a wall and reached under her clothing. A friend told The Times that Reade described the incident to her at the time.

A Biden spokeswoman denied Reade's allegation, and several people who worked in Biden's office at the time told The Times and other outlets that they had never heard of any such incident or witnessed any such behavior from Biden. Reade was one of eight women who had previously accused Biden of inappropriate touching but not sexual assault.