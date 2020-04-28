Gillibrand dismisses sexual assault allegations against Biden

WASHINGTON — The #MeToo senator – Kirsten E. Gillibrand of New York – Tuesday downplayed the sexual assault allegation lodged against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by a former Senate employee.
Asked about the allegation on a Zoom conference call with reporters, Gillibrand said: “Vice President Biden has vehemently denied these allegations and I support Vice President Biden.”
The allegation against Biden comes from Tara Reade, who briefly worked in Biden’s office in 1993 when he was a U.S. senator from Delaware.
Reade first detailed her allegation in a podcast in March. In a recent interview, Reade told The New York Times that in 1993, Biden pinned her to a wall and reached under her clothing. A friend told The Times that Reade described the incident to her at the time.
A Biden spokeswoman denied Reade’s allegation, and several people who worked in Biden’s office at the time told The Times and other outlets that they had never heard of any such incident or witnessed any such behavior from Biden. Reade was one of eight women who had previously accused Biden of inappropriate touching but not sexual assault.
Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee, set to face off in the fall against President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 25 women since the 1970s.
Long the Senate leader fighting sexual assault in the military and on college campuses, Gillibrand was the first senator to call for the resignation of then-Sen. Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, in 2017 amid allegations from six women of improper touching or advances.
Asked about Reade’s allegation, Gillibrand didn’t take nearly so strong a stance as she did against Franken.
“So when we say believe women, it’s for this explicit intention of making sure there’s space for all women to come forward, to speak their truth, to be heard,” Gillibrand said. “And in this allegation, that is what Tara Reade has done. She has come forward, she’s spoken, and they’ve done an investigation in several outlets. Those investigations, Vice President Biden has called for himself.”
Gillibrand was then asked if there was any contraction between the way Senate Democrats opposed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh because of a sexual assault accusation and the way those same senators have remained silent regarding Reade’s allegation.
“No, and I stand by Vice President Biden,” Gillibrand said. “He’s devoted his life to supporting women, and he has vehemently denied this allegation.”
