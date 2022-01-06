Geraghty to lead Warren County Board of Supervisors

QUEENSBURY — Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty was elected as the new chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors on Thursday morning.

Rachel Seeber, a Queensbury at-large supervisor, did not pursue reelection to the chairwoman position she held in 2020.

Geraghty received more votes than Queensbury at-large Supervisor Brad Magowan. The vote was 578-424 in favor of Geraghty, under the county board's weighted vote system.

Geraghty, a former chairman of the county board who had served as acting county administrator for a time, chose not to speak on his nomination during the board's annual organizational meeting.

After the votes were cast and Geraghty was sworn in, he thanked everyone for their support. He said he would also work to bring civility back to the board.

He said he hopes to work with everyone on both sides of the political aisle to make that happen

“I also would like to thank the former chairwoman for her service for the past year, and the effort she put in during a trying year with COVID,” Geraghty said.

Seeber cited the need to refocus on finishing her doctorate, which she put on hold while in the position, and said she looks forward to representing Queensbury as an at-large supervisor moving forward.

“I look forward to continuing to work hard for my community, but also to teaching, finishing my degree and prioritizing my family,” she said in a written statement to The Post-Star after the meeting. “Community service is a privilege and I was so honored to be the first chairwoman and I will forever be grateful for that opportunity.”

Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover nominated Geraghty to be selected as the chairman of the Board of Supervisors for 2022.

He said it had been a privilege working alongside Geraghty for the past 12 years, this year being their 13th year working together.

“To me, Kevin is a true leader,” Conover said. “I think these accomplishments and so many more, I think they speak for themselves.”

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer nominated Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond, a former Glens Falls mayor, for the chairman position, citing his many years of “distinguished service” in the city.

“He is well-respected here at the county Board of Supervisors and I would be very happy to have him as our chairman of the board.”

Diamond thanked her, but declined his nomination.

Looking back at meetings that took place last year while Seeber was chairwoman played a role in his decision, he said.

“I certainly do not want to go through the pain and anguish that Chairwoman Seeber did, so I’m going to respectfully decline,” he said.

Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno spoke up and nominated Queensbury at-large Supervisor Brad Magowan for the position. He said he has known him for years and worked alongside him on various committees.

“He is fair, open-minded, objective. He is a people person. He works with people no matter what their party affiliation and he’s very diligent in whatever position he is in,” Bruno said.

Magowan requested the opportunity to speak to the board to state why he wanted to accept the nomination.

He did not want to show any disrespect to any of the other members of the board, but said that he felt that he would be able to do a fair job. He said the past year showed him how important it is to unite and work together. He showed off his “Team Warren County” hat as he spoke.

“I feel that I can carry on the unity that we are all looking for in a manner that is calmer and kinder,” he said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

