Geraghty claims victory in GOP primary for Warrensburg supervisor

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty declared victory on Tuesday over former Warren County Sheriff Bud York in the hotly contested Republican primary for town supervisor.

Geraghty said unofficial returns show him with 150 votes compared with 126 for York. There are 30 absentees left to be counted on Friday, but most would have to break for York for him to prevail.

Geraghty thanked voters for their support. “I think people are still somewhat satisfied with the job I’m doing,” he said.

“I guess people didn’t want change,” York said when contacted Tuesday evening.

York has an independent line called Working for You, but said he does not know if he will actively campaign.

“I’ll have to make a decision later,” he said.

Geraghty also has the Conservative Party line in the November election.

