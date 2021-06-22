 Skip to main content
Geraghty claims victory in GOP primary for Warrensburg supervisor
Geraghty claims victory in GOP primary for Warrensburg supervisor

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty declared victory on Tuesday over former Warren County Sheriff Bud York in the hotly contested Republican primary for town supervisor.

Geraghty said unofficial returns show him with 150 votes compared with 126 for York. There are 30 absentees left to be counted on Friday, but most would have to break for York for him to prevail.

Kevin Geraghty

Geraghty

Geraghty thanked voters for their support. “I think people are still somewhat satisfied with the job I’m doing,” he said.

“I guess people didn’t want change,” York said when contacted Tuesday evening.

York has an independent line called Working for You, but said he does not know if he will actively campaign.

“I’ll have to make a decision later,” he said.

Geraghty also has the Conservative Party line in the November election.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

Republican primary election results

i = incumbent

* = winner

Town Race Name Votes
Corinth Supervisor Eric Butler* 390
Jeffrey Collura 152
Town Board (Vote for 2) Edward Byrnes* 392
Kiley Crooks* 367
Joseph Mihalek 242
Lake Luzerne Highway Superintendent Ronnie Deuel* (i) 204
David Tubbs 76
Lake Luzerne Town Board (Vote for 2) James Niles* 153
David O’Neal* (i) 190
Rayl Zubal 143
Queensbury Town Board Ward 1 (Vote for 1) John Kassebaum 114
Anthony Metivier* (i) 149
Stony Creek Town Board (Vote for 2) Andrew Gordon 38
Edward Lowell* 52
John Thomas* (i) 52
Thurman Supervisor Debra Runyon* 56
Susan Shepler (i) 18
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty* (i) 151
Bud York 133
