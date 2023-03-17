FORT ANN —The race in the village of Fort Ann ahead of the Tuesday election is anything but boring.

Former Fort Ann Village Mayor Russell Blair is hoping to win his seat back from the current village mayor, and one of the petitioners for the two Board of Trustees seats has been deemed ineligible.

Blair, who resigned from the position in 2017, is challenging current mayor Denis Langlois, originally from Canada.

Langlois was first appointed after Blair’s resignation and then elected in 2019. In that election, of the 59 village residents whom exercised their right to vote, he secured 39 in his favor.

His tenure has not gone without a spectacle.

National news media outlets wrote about the small village, with a population of less than 500, regarding a statement Langlois posted on his personal Facebook page, in which he called Democratic voters “retarded.”

In a 2018 article from The Post-Star, he said he would not resign, and the two other village board members did not ask him to during their monthly meeting at the Village Hall.

Village Clerk Linda Blondin confirmed the village received two trustee petitions from Jeffrey Hamlin and Edward Sharrow, but noted a problem with the Hamlin’s petition.

She said “since Jeff Hamlin does not live in the village of Fort Ann, his physical address is in Glens Falls, that means he can’t run,” Blondin said over the phone on Thursday. “I’m not really sure if he knows or understands that.”

She explained Hamlin owns a business in the village and followed the proper steps to run for the seat.

“The mayor has talked to him a few times about it. He did go around and get a petition signed and all that and he does have a business here, but that doesn’t count,” Blondin said.

The village conducts its own election independent from the Washington County Board of Elections, which Blondin said only provides them with the numbers and names of registered voters.

“They (the county) doesn’t really control it. They just send us a list of people that are registered, but as far as we know you have to be a resident to run,” she said.

Sharrow, currently a member of the board, is seeking re-election.

Registered voters in the village can cast their vote on Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m. at the Village Hall, 67 Anne St., Fort Ann.

