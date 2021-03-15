Former Sheriff Bud York to challenge Kevin Geraghty for Warrensburg supervisor in GOP primary

WARRENSBURG — Former Warren County Sheriff Bud York will challenge Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty for the town leader position in the Republican primary.

York, who left office at the end of 2020 after three terms as sheriff, said he has been friends with Geraghty for 50 years and it is nothing personal.

Geraghty has been supervisor since 2006. York said he believes in term limits because people who stay in power too long get entrenched in their positions.

“I think he’s done a great job, and it’s time for somebody else. I’m for a different way of looking at things,” he said.

York said he had asked for Geraghty’s support, but the supervisor said he planned to run for one more term.

York said one of his top complaints is the solar arrays that have sprung up in town.

“One of them (is) right next to my house, ugly as heck. They didn’t ask anybody’s input. I’m not happy with that,” he said.

The solar arrays were pitched as saving the town money, but York said he is skeptical and is researching the issue further.

“I don’t see where it’s saved us anything. It’s just sitting there,” he said.