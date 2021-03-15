Former Sheriff Bud York to challenge Kevin Geraghty for Warrensburg supervisor in GOP primary

WARRENSBURG — Former Warren County Sheriff Bud York will challenge Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty for the town leader position in the Republican primary.
York, who left office at the end of 2020 after three terms as sheriff, said he has been friends with Geraghty for 50 years and it is nothing personal.
Geraghty has been supervisor since 2006. York said he believes in term limits because people who stay in power too long get entrenched in their positions.
“I think he’s done a great job, and it’s time for somebody else. I’m for a different way of looking at things,” he said.
York said he had asked for Geraghty’s support, but the supervisor said he planned to run for one more term.
York said one of his top complaints is the solar arrays that have sprung up in town.
“One of them (is) right next to my house, ugly as heck. They didn’t ask anybody’s input. I’m not happy with that,” he said.
The solar arrays were pitched as saving the town money, but York said he is skeptical and is researching the issue further.
“I don’t see where it’s saved us anything. It’s just sitting there,” he said.
He said he believes this is an example of not including the public and all the board members in the decision-making process. He plans to be very transparent, he said.
York cited his experience running the Sheriff’s Office with its 240 employees and $25 million budget.
“I have experience of supervising employees at a much larger level. I think I can handle this,” he said.
York said he contacted the current Warrensburg Town Board members to let them know of his plans, but did not ask for their endorsement. He did not want to put them in an uncomfortable position.
York said the voters should decide at the polls on June 22 whether to support him.
“If the people, the Republican Party, don’t see it that way, they can elect him over me. I’ll be happy with that too,” he said.
When contacted last week, Geraghty said he had only heard rumors in town that York was thinking of running.
Geraghty said he wanted to run for one more term to help the town come out of the pandemic and complete some water and sewer infrastructure projects.
Geraghty said he believes he has done a good job running the town.
“We’ve improved the water. We’ve made upgrades to our sewer system. We’ve improved our highway department. We purchased a new building for the highway department, upgraded highway equipment, sewer and water equipment,” he said.
Geraghty said he wants to work to find new sources of water.
He would also like to replace the transmission water tank, along with continuing to upgrade the sewer plant.
He would like to see the town install more new sidewalks.
“We’ve put in thousands of feet of sidewalk in the community,” he said.
He is also proud that Town Hall stayed open during the pandemic, although with restrictions.
Geraghty said he and York are friends and said York is entitled to run.
Geraghty said he has faced opposition in the past.
“I don’t want to overstay. I want to get these few things (done),” he said.
When contacted on Monday for a follow-up comment, Geraghty said he is running on his record.
