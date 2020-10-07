Former Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno was remembered on Wednesday as a fighter, whether in the boxing ring, at the state Capitol seeking to bring economic development to upstate New York or in the courtroom for his innocence.

Bruno, who grew up in Glens Falls, served as majority leader of the state Senate from 1994 to 2008. He grew up in the city’s East End and graduated from the former St. Mary’s Academy in 1947.

Bruno was an avid boxer. He said previously he grew up in a tough neighborhood and took up the sport because he was a little guy, according to Post-Star archives. He boxed competitively and later while serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He lived in Brunswick in Rensselaer County and spent winters in Palm Beach, Florida.

Tributes poured in Wednesday as news of his death spread.

“He was a great leader, because he always looked at both sides of an issue and thoroughly investigated and listened to people’s concerns and made a decision,” said state Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury.

Little said Bruno considered Glens Falls almost his second district. He was always responsive and could be persuasive.

She recalled a time when Bruno supported a bill to ban smoking in bars and restaurants. Little was initially hesitant to vote for the legislation because in her district, bars and restaurants were often the only places to hang out.

Little said she told him she did not think she could support it.

“’You should be able to vote for it. It’s a good thing,’” she said Bruno told her. Ultimately, she voted yes on the bill.

Getting the chip plant

Helping to bring the AMD computer chip manufacturing plant to Malta was one of Bruno’s economic accomplishments in the Legislature.

“He really and truly believed in that company — what it could do for Malta and the surrounding area — more than any company than he had been working with,” Little said.

She also recalled when Bruno helped obtain $5.5 million to connect the old and new portions of Gore Mountain Ski Area in Johnsburg.

“It brings the mountain closer to the actual hamlet of North Creek, and that was what the community wanted,” she said.

Little said Bruno was a strong family man.

Indicted, acquitted

Bruno resigned his Senate position in 2008 in the midst of an FBI investigation. He was indicted on eight counts of mail and wire fraud for trading on his political position to earn money as a consultant for businesses and unions.

He was convicted at trial in 2009, but the Supreme Court overturned the conviction. He was acquitted of the remaining counts at a retrial in 2014.

Little said Bruno’s fall from grace was sad.

“The things they were trying to get him on were things maybe that somebody was thinking (he had done wrong), but there was no proof of anything,” she said.

'Gentleman'

Moreau Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz worked in Bruno's office during his tenure as majority leader. Kusnierz called him the “consummate gentleman” who spent his life working to better people’s lives.

Bruno knew how to relate to people, Kusnierz said.

“He had a knack for immediately connecting with everyone he came in contact with — whether it was one on one, or in a large group setting. He had this innate ability to make those he was talking with feel like they were the only one in the room,” he said.

Bruno treated his colleagues with respect, Kusnierz said. He would reach out to every senator — even those who were not in the majority — to see if they or their constituents needed anything.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bruno delivered a lot for his own constituents — including the expansion at Albany International Airport and renovation of the Rensselaer rail station.

Kusnierz said having a Senate majority leader from this area was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“He brought untold state funding and federal funding to the Capital District that otherwise never would have been accessible,” he said.

Good at defusing

Bruno was a tough negotiator, but was always able to defuse a tense situation with wit and candor, Kusnierz said. He recalled a time when Bruno and then-Gov. George Pataki were not getting along during a tough budget season. When reporters asked about the dispute, Bruno offered this comment:

“It’s similar to having a squabble that is not unlike those that occur in marriages from time to time, but at the end of the day, you still love them.”

Bruno’s word was his bond, Kusnierz said.

“With Senator Bruno, all you had to hear was: Yes, he will do that, or yes he supports that and he will get it taken care of,” he said.

At his criminal trial, Bruno was determined to fight for his innocence, Kusnierz said.

“I’ve been in politics for almost my entire adult life. I've seen how those types of accusations can irrevocably destroy an individual’s reputation, and he cared very much about his reputation,” he said. “I think the fact that he was vindicated in the end meant the world to him.”

A voice for upstate

Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, did not serve with Bruno. But Bruno's tenure as majority leader helped provide balance during a time of divided government, Stec said.

“He was in a position to keep the state from falling into some of the pitfalls that it is now under (with) one-party rule,” Stec said.

Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce President Michael Bittel, who served as chairman of the Washington County Republicans from 2005 to 2009, agreed that Bruno made sure upstate had a seat at the table in Albany. He recalled an appearance Bruno made at a Rensselaer County farm.

“That farmer was saying, if it wasn’t for Senator Bruno and all of his help and attention, the upstate economy would be vastly different than it is today,” he said.

“He always was a gentleman and treated everybody the same,” Bittel said.

Bruno was also a snappy dresser. In 2002, he was voted “The Best Groomed American in New York” by the Neighborhood Cleaners’ Association — a dry cleaning industry trade group.

Bipartisan tributes

Other tributes poured in from both sides of the political aisle.

State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, called Bruno a “true lion of the Senate, an incredible leader, public servant, father, fighter and friend” who fought for upstate.

“Senator Joe Bruno is forever the Capital Region’s undefeated champion, his legacy of service, vision and record of achievement — from GlobalFoundries to the Rensselaer rail station to The Joe (a ballpark in Troy) — will live on for generations. God bless the memory of this great man who so faithfully served his community, state, and nation,” she said in a news release.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat, also issued a statement of condolences.

“New York lost an icon today with the passing of former Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno. The senator served his community for over three decades, the last 14 as majority leader where he led the state through difficult times,” he said. “A tough negotiator and straight-talker, he was also beloved by so many for his kindness and great sense of humor. He was dedicated to the Capital Region and always 100% behind efforts to position this area for a better future.”

Bruno’s funeral will take place on Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Pius X in Loudonville. Because of COVID-19, it will be livestreamed on the church’s website.

On the way to the church, Bruno's body will be driven past Joseph L. Bruno stadium and, after the Mass, he will be driven past the state Capitol. A private burial service will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Troy.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Center of Albany Medical Center at 47 New Scotland Ave., Albany NY 12208 or the Northeast Kidney Foundation at 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 8 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.