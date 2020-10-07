Former Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno dies

Former Sen. Joseph Bruno, a native of Glens Falls, died Wednesday at the age of 91.

Bruno served as majority leader of the state Senate from 1994 to 2008. He grew up in the city’s East End and graduated from the former St. Mary’s Academy in 1947.

Bruno was an avid boxer. He said previously that he grew up in a tough neighborhood and took up the sport because he was a little guy, according to Post-Star archives. He had boxed competitively and later while serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Tributes began pouring in with news of his death.

“He was a great leader, because he always looked at both sides of an issue and thoroughly investigated and listened to people’s concerns and made a decision,” said state Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury.

Bruno resigned his Senate position in 2008 in the midst of an FBI investigation. He was indicted on eight charges for trading on his political position to earn money as a consultant for businesses and unions.

Bruno was convicted at trial, but the Supreme Court overturned the conviction. He was acquitted of the remaining charges at a retrial in 2014.

