Former Gov. Pataki endorses Stec in bid for Senate seat

Former New York Gov. George Pataki has endorsed Assemblyman Dan Stec in his bid to represent the 45th Senate District.

Stec, R-Queensbury, is running against Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis to succeed Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, who will be retiring at the end of her term after representing the sprawling district since 2003.

Pataki, a three-term Republican governor from 1996 to 2005, said Stec will continue the tradition of being a strong representative for the North Country and would be a “strong and effective voice for us all.”

"Dan Stec has shown outstanding leadership on issues important to the North Country during his time in the state Assembly and I am proud to endorse his candidacy for the New York state Senate,” Pataki said in a statement.

“The North Country has a legacy of outstanding state senators and I am sure Dan Stec will add to that record by being a strong and effective voice for us all."

The 45th Senate District includes all of Warren, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties and parts of Washington and St. Lawrence counties.

Stec, who has represented the 114th Assembly District since 2013, said it was an honor to receive Pataki’s endorsement.

“Gov. Pataki was an effective leader of our state and during his three terms, showed an ability to achieve bipartisan, common-sense solutions to the problems we faced. As our next state senator, I will follow a similar approach and work to achieve smart solutions that get our economy back on track and improve the quality of life for all North Country residents.”

