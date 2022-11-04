Former Gov. George Pataki stops for lunch and an endorsement

GLENS FALLS — Former New York Gov. George Pataki said he was happy to be back in Glens Falls as he showed his support for Republican Dave Catalfamo, who is challenging Democratic Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner in the 113th Assembly District seat.

Pataki met Catalfamo for lunch at Poopie's diner on Lawrence Street just after noon on Friday, along with 114th District Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, who is running unopposed in Tuesday's election.

Before sitting at their table, Pataki made his rounds through the small room speaking to the diners at each table and the Spectrum cable technicians enjoying lunch at the counter.

State Supreme Court justice candidate Allison McGahay, also in attendance for lunch, said it was "like a reunion."

In 2006, she was appointed by Pataki to serve as deputy director of election operations at the state Board of Elections and was promoted to special counsel to the board. Catalfamo also served as a senior official in Pataki's administration.

After the meal, Pataki, Catalfamo and Simpson were joined outside the restaurant by Queensbury at-large Supervisor Rachel Seeber and Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno for a news conference on Catalfamo's stance on bail reform.

"The purpose of today is really to make the point that public safety is on the ballot on Election Day. When I ran the first time, two years ago, I saw what was going on with the bail and discovery laws and I knew at that time that we were headed for a bad place. One of the most important things that state government does is provide safety for its citizens," Catalfamo said.

Catalfamo criticized the state's bail reform laws, claiming "they put the rights of criminals above everyday citizens."

He said Woerner has voted on both sides of the issue and accused her of recently changing her stance to improve her chances at the polls.

Later Friday, Woerner responded to Catalfamo's claims in a phone interview with The Post-Star.

"Dave can say what he wants to say, it doesn't make it true. I know I have been very consistent. I have opposed those bail reforms from the get-go," Woerner said.

She went on to say her first statement regarding the reforms came out immediately following the vote and she released another statement before the implementation of the new laws.

"I have been working since then to fix those bail reforms and building coalitions within the Legislature to do that. I have worked with district attorneys, sheriffs and judges to develop a list of changes that need to be made," she continued.

Catalfamo said Woerner lacked both "the commitment and the urgency to take on what needed to be done."

He said he has knocked on over 3,500 doors during his campaign, and while some invited him in to watch Sunday football in the living room, others pointed out there are houses with known drug activity where offenders are repeatedly returned to neighborhoods pending prosecution.

The former governor shared why he chose to support Catalfamo.

"There are a lot of important races across the country and across the state, but I'm here this afternoon to support Dave Catalfamo because I think this race is that important. Dave talked about crime being out of control. Well, let me say something, Albany is out of control," Pataki said. "They have completely fumbled the criminal justice system and they are making correction officers vulnerable to attacks with the ridiculous laws they're making."