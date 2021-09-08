Former counterterrorism official challenging Stefanik

Stefanik voted against the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. She has become a rising star in the GOP, ascending to the No. 3 position of House Conference Chair after the party pushed out Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.

Castelli said he will hold a formal kickoff event in the coming weeks and will be traveling throughout the North Country to meet with voters.

Castelli said he lives in Saratoga County. The campaign is headquartered in Wilton, according to its website.

He joins three other announced candidates — former speedskater-turned-crime-victim-advocate Birdie Farrell, of North River; attorney Matt Putorti, of Whitehall; and Ezra Watson of Wilton.

Lonny Koons, who lives in Carthage in Jefferson County, seeks to challenge Stefanik in the Republican primary.

Stefanik is in her fourth term representing the NY-21 Congressional District, which covers all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.

Alex DeGrasse, senior adviser to Stefanik, issued a statement blasting the latest announced candidate.

“Candidates that compare Jan. 6 to the terrorist attacks on 9/11 that killed thousands of Americans are fundamentally not serious and deeply out of touch with North Country values," he wrote. “Congresswoman Stefanik will continue serving as a leading voice at the highest levels for North Country families with a sterling record of delivering results for military families, veterans, and strengthening our national security.”

