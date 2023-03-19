The company behind one of the region’s most controversial proposed projects in 2022, a carbon fertilizer plant in the town of Moreau, will hold in-person public sessions to answer questions this month.

On March 28 and March 29, representatives from Saratoga Biochar Solutions will be in Hudson Falls for two public information meetings, a requirement from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to complete their applications for air and solid-waste permits for the facility.

The two meetings are being hosted at 214 Main St. in Hudson Falls, next to The Strand Theatre.

The meeting on March 28 runs 6 to 9 p.m. To join virtually via ZOOM visit: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 865 4825 1024 Passcode: 343339.

The March 29 meeting goes from 2 to 5 p.m. and available remotely via ZOOM at: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 853 5681 2801 Passcode: 201279

A representative from the DEC provided background on the public communication process for this project via email on Thursday in response to The Post-Star’s questions.

“The Public Participation Plan must be implemented, including conducting the remaining public information meetings, before the application may be deemed complete. DEC staff continue to review submissions by Saratoga Biochar Solutions for other completeness requirements,” according to the email. “DEC will provide notice to the public and an opportunity for comment on any complete permit application for this project.”

In December, Biochar held the first of the three public information meetings, but residents were only able to join the two-hour meeting via Microsoft Teams, with no in-person option. This format troubled many concerned citizens, especially those who were not called on or those unable to unmute their microphones when called on to speak.

The public urged both the company and the DEC to allow the public to participate at a local venue in future meetings.

Environmental activist and Clean Air Action Network board member Tracy Frisch said the community residents are “very pleased” about the new option. The meetings will also still be accessible remotely, online or via telephone.

“Well, people are coming. I think people are very pleased that it’s going to be in-person. Given the problems at the last meeting with people unmuting themselves or getting called on, there was enormous frustration with that,” Frisch said over the phone on Friday.

She said her “hand was raised online for like 45 minutes,” but she was never called on.

“I think people will be a little agitated if certain people aren’t called on,” she said of the upcoming meeting.

Frisch fears the applications for the permits will be approved in April shortly after the public participation plan is completed.

She shared that Clean Air Action Network has signed a retainer with Earth Justice, a legal firm that represents environmental groups, to help draft comments to the DEC in the comment period that follows the release of the permit applications to the public.

“We can’t draft any comments or give people any guidance on comments until the draft permits are released because we don’t know what the conditions are or what DEC has decided,” Frisch said.

She did say when a DEC representative was asked if they plan to test the waste at the proposed facility for PFAS, he responded that they would “follow DEC framework for testing,” which Frisch said does not include PFAS testing.

When the DEC was asked in February about the beneficial use permit Saratoga Biochar Solutions also applied for, the representative said it was still under review.

“DEC subjects all applications for environmental permits to a rigorous review process to protect public health and the environment. DEC received Saratoga Biochar Solution’s Beneficial Use Determination (BUD) petition for its biosolids-derived biochar product which is currently under review,” an email response on Feb. 3 read.

When Frisch reached out to the Deputy Regional Permit Administrator Beth Magee, who was previously handling the permit application in early February, she was directed to the Regional Permit Administrator, who “would be handling the review from now on.” Frisch was not given a reason for the change.

Saratoga Biochar Solutions CEO Raymond Apy did not respond to The Post-Star’s request for comment about the upcoming public information meetings.

Ongoing litigation

In September, Clean Air Action Network filed an Article 78 petition, which is a lawsuit against a political body, naming the Moreau Planning Board, Apy and Saratoga Biochar Solutions as defendants.

The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 26 in the state Supreme Court in Saratoga County, was delayed waiting for a response from the defendants.

Frisch shared that the oral arguments in the case on both sides should be heard by a judge before the end of March, and though the residents who signed onto the lawsuit plan to attend, they are not publicizing the day and time of the court date.

The lawsuit claims that the town’s planning board did not follow the legal process necessary to approve the site plans submitted by the company and that the board failed to follow the recommendations of the State Environmental Quality Review process, commonly referred to a SEQR, when making their decisions.

Apy previously stated he is “confident the board and his company will easily defeat the petition.”

On Aug. 25, the Moreau Planning Board voted 4-2 to approve the carbon fertilizer factory proposed for the town’s industrial park.

The proposed plant, which opponents refer to as a “sewage sludge factory, would have trucks transporting sewage waste to the plant multiple times a day, taking in 15% of New York state’s waste, and use an advanced scientific process to turn material into a fertilizer pellet that the company says can safely be applied to land. The product is initially intended to be given back to the waste provider, Casella Organics, to be used on land, with plans to market and sell the fertilizer to municipalities in the future.

The project was opposed by many residents in the town of Moreau and the surrounding communities.

Though the company is confident their process and product will benefit the environment and “help solve a big problem,” president of the company Bryce Meeker and chief operating officer Lee Wulfekuhle both have experience in failed environmental projects, which resulted in illness or litigation.

Apy, the only one of the three living in Saratoga County, owned a tech company, which he sold before investing in Northeastern Biochar Solutions, the parent company of Saratoga Biochar.