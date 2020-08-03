Fact-checking congressional candidates on health care, immigration

In the 2018 election cycle, Cobb said she supported Medicare for All, a variety of single payer health care. In the 2020 election cycle, however, Cobb has said she supports a Medicare public option, or the option to pay into or to “buy” Medicare. That is a position also supported by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, among other Democrats.

“Taxin’ Tedra continues to use the local media to attempt to hide from her well-documented, on the record positions,” Anderson wrote in an email Wednesday. “Just because Taxin’ Tedra realized this radical, socialist position is untenable in the North Country and has now flip-flopped and scrubbed the position from her website does not mean the local media should ignore this basic fact.”

Cobb says her goal of “everyone having health care” has stayed the same but that the method of doing that has changed between her 2018 and 2020 campaigns.

The Enterprise and other North Country newspapers have informed readers that Cobb supported Medicare for All in her 2018 run against Stefanik but has moved to favoring a Medicare buy-in program in this campaign.

Polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that 56% of Americans support Medicare for All and that 68% favor a government-administered “public option.”