Essex County to take 'zero-tolerance stance' on non-essential gatherings, operations

Essex County and town governments have been tasked with enforcing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders on non-essential gatherings and non-essential business operations, and the county wants people to know it’s taking this duty seriously.
Non-essential businesses that violate the orders could be fined up to $10,000. Violators of the non-essential gathering guidance could face fines of up to $1,000 — or jail time.
“Essex County is taking a zero-tolerance stance with respect to violators and has been issuing warnings and citations,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland, R-Willsboro. “You need to know that we will not permit violations.”
Gillilland said the state asked his county to enforce the rules. But not every county is handling it the same way. In neighboring Franklin County, Board of Legislators Chairman Don Dabiew, D-Bombay, said Wednesday that his county has not received any guidance from the state and therefore is not actively enforcing the stay-home orders.
In Essex County, Gillilland, county Attorney Daniel Manning and Sheriff David Reynolds are expected to lead local enforcement efforts. They plan to field reports of non-compliance from the state’s centralized report system, investigate violations and dole out fines where necessary.
The state hotline people can call to report violations is 833-789-0470.
After receiving notification from the state, the county will notify town officials of alleged violations, according to Manning. The town government will then be asked to send someone to the place where the violation was reported — whether that be a town supervisor or code enforcement officer — and issue a warning. If a town government doesn’t have anyone available, the county sheriff’s department will issue the warnings.
If a violator doesn’t stop after the first warning, then the county will take further action.
In a letter to Essex County residents and visitors on Tuesday, Gillilland thanked those who are adhering to the governor’s directives, but he said “there are people who either unintentionally or intentionally refuse to adhere to these mandates.”
So far, the county has received reports of roughly a dozen violations, according to Manning.
“People need to know there can be no non-essential gatherings for any reason,” Manning said Wednesday. “We really need to stay put and try to beat this thing. People should also know, in addition to non-essential gatherings, if a business is non-essential and you’re out doing business, you’re also in violation.”
Businesses deemed “non-essential” include gyms, movie theaters, barber shops and hair salons, clothing stores and more.
