Essex County to take 'zero-tolerance stance' on non-essential gatherings, operations

After receiving notification from the state, the county will notify town officials of alleged violations, according to Manning. The town government will then be asked to send someone to the place where the violation was reported — whether that be a town supervisor or code enforcement officer — and issue a warning. If a town government doesn’t have anyone available, the county sheriff’s department will issue the warnings.

If a violator doesn’t stop after the first warning, then the county will take further action.

In a letter to Essex County residents and visitors on Tuesday, Gillilland thanked those who are adhering to the governor’s directives, but he said “there are people who either unintentionally or intentionally refuse to adhere to these mandates.”

So far, the county has received reports of roughly a dozen violations, according to Manning.

“People need to know there can be no non-essential gatherings for any reason,” Manning said Wednesday. “We really need to stay put and try to beat this thing. People should also know, in addition to non-essential gatherings, if a business is non-essential and you’re out doing business, you’re also in violation.”

Businesses deemed “non-essential” include gyms, movie theaters, barber shops and hair salons, clothing stores and more.

