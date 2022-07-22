Employers face big hike in unemployment insurance premiums — unless state acts

Employers face an estimated $21-per-employee increase in annual unemployment insurance premiums on Nov. 10, unless the state unemployment system pays down an $8.1 billion debt to the federal government before then.

Interest is beginning to accrue on the debt the state took out to pay the high volume of regular and extended benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have now hit that interest-accrual stage,” said Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, who is leading a coalition of 22 upstate and suburban Democratic Assembly members that is urging the state to allocate excess tax collections to pay down the unemployment debt.

“We stand in agreement with other New York leaders who favor reducing or eliminating the UTF loan balance as soon as possible,” Woerner and her Democratic colleagues wrote in a July 11 letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

In and of itself, a $21 a-year-increase may not sound like a lot, but it is on top of steep increases of as much as $250 in annual unemployment premiums already implemented and other increases in the cost of doing business, said Ken Pokarsky, vice president for government affairs of the New York State Business Council.

Premiums will continue to steadily increase until the debt is paid off, according to Pokarsky.

“It’s just going to be every year, unless that debt is paid down,” hes said.

State excise tax on sports betting, sales tax, and personal income tax collections are all running ahead of state budget projections, so it makes sense to pay down the debt and avoid increased costs to employers, Woerner said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

In order do that before Nov. 20, Hochul would have to call the Legislature back into special session to amend this year’s state budget, according to Pokarsky, of the Business Council.

Woerner has bipartisan agreement from local Republican legislators.

“The state’s got cash right now, and it should be paying this debt down,” said state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queenbury.

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said local business owners regularly contact his office about the issue.

“I’ve talked to many — I wouldn’t say daily — but there isn’t a week goes by that a small business owner doesn’t call me about this,” he said.

“We definitely should do this,” Simpson said, referring to using surplus tax revenue to pay down unemployment debt. “It’s the right thing to do.”

Stec said increasing unemployment premiums, instead of paying off the debt, would stymie the economy, just as it is starting to recover from the pandemic.

Others have said the state should be cautious about spending surplus tax collections this early in the fiscal year, which began April 1 and runs until March 31, 2023.

Stec said New York was among a number of states that borrowed from the federal government to keep unemployment systems afloat during the pandemic, but many other states have begun paying off the loans.

Woerner said New York was more affected than other states. She and others, along with the Business Council, advocated in March for Hochul and the state Legislature to allocate money in the state budget to pay down the unemployment system debt.

“We were not successful in getting attention to the issue at that point,” she said. “There were other things that the majority felt were higher priorities.”

Woerner said she renewed her advocacy after state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli recently warned of the impact to businesses if the loan is not repaid.

DiNapoli said that employers face another premium increase in January if the debt is not paid off.

The crux of the debate is that the state unemployment system has long been an employer-funded system, said Pokarsky, of the Business Council.

“This is funded 100% by taxes on employers,” he said.

Some are reluctant to set a precedent for contributing public funding to the system, but business leaders say that this is a one-time exception due to a public health emergency that was not caused by businesses, Pokarsky said.

Some 34 other states have used public money to pay off or pay down pandemic-related unemployment system debt, he said.

“New York is really the only state with significant UI (unemployment insurance) debt that has done nothing.”